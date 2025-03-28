EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley 'Reeling' Over Death of Elvis Nurse – 'It's Tragedy After Tragedy For Her and She Feels Like Her Family Are Cursed'

Tragedy has hit Priscilla Presley once again – the 79-year-old actress, still grieving the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie, in 2023, is now mourning the death of Elvis Presley's nurse, one of her last living connections to her former husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Marian J. Cocke, who died in early March at the age of 98, cared for the King of Rock and Roll in his final years.

The registered nurse always insisted she was unaware of the illicit drug habits that contributed to his death in 1977 at the age of 42 from a cardiac Arrhythmia.

Marian first cared for Elvis during his many stays at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis before becoming his in-house medical minder at Graceland.