Home > Exclusives > Sofia Vergara
EXCLUSIVE: Sofía Vergara 'Fuming' Over Being Spurned by 'Boyfriend Material' Racer Lewis Hamilton After Cozy Date – 'She Thought He Could be The One'

Sofía Vergara is said to be 'fuming' a long-term romance with Lewis Hamilton isn't on the cards.

March 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Colombian sexpot Sofía Vergara looked like the cat that ate the canary on a date with car-racing champ Lewis Hamilton just weeks ago, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the hookup has gone nowhere fast and the former Modern Family beauty fears the high-octane hunk has zoomed off to his next conquest.

"Sofía thought Lewis was perfect boyfriend material and quite a catch," our source said. "She likes a high-profile romance and was keen on him, but it's cooled off.

Insiders also say the 52-year-old former Modern Family star and the 40-year-old Formula 1 racer "are still talking and texting on occasion, but it's one-sided."

One added: "She's the one keeping in touch and hoping for more – while getting little in return."

Hamilton's lukewarm response is said to have left Vergara raging.

Vergara's January date with the tire-screeching heartthrob had pals buzzing she'd finally found 'The One.'

She'd joined Hamilton and a few of his pals at a New York City eatery and was so enthralled with the British stud she could barely swallow a bite.

"Obviously, the buzz has worn off for him," our source said. "Lewis is lukewarm about her and not responding the way lovers do. She's feeling let down."

Friends say Vergara hoped Hamilton would be 'The One.'

As previously reported, Vergara's last romance, with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, crashed last fall.

And her marriage to Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello ended in July 2023 after seven years.

"She hoped Lewis would be her next prize, but it's not going to happen, and she just has to face it," our insider said. "It's a shame because she likes the younger guys and had no problem with the 12-year age difference."

