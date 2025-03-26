EXCLUSIVE: Sofía Vergara 'Fuming' Over Being Spurned by 'Boyfriend Material' Racer Lewis Hamilton After Cozy Date – 'She Thought He Could be The One'

Colombian sexpot Sofía Vergara looked like the cat that ate the canary on a date with car-racing champ Lewis Hamilton just weeks ago, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the hookup has gone nowhere fast and the former Modern Family beauty fears the high-octane hunk has zoomed off to his next conquest.

"Sofía thought Lewis was perfect boyfriend material and quite a catch," our source said. "She likes a high-profile romance and was keen on him, but it's cooled off.

Insiders also say the 52-year-old former Modern Family star and the 40-year-old Formula 1 racer "are still talking and texting on occasion, but it's one-sided."

One added: "She's the one keeping in touch and hoping for more – while getting little in return."