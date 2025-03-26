Hollywood’s Hottest Tequila Craze: Inside the Celebrity Brands Shaking Up Your Favorite Bars
They say Hollywood loves a new trend—and right now, that trend is tequila. Forget the days of sipping a basic cocktail at a star-studded event. These days, your favorite A-listers are stepping behind the scenes, partnering with master distillers, and stamping their names on top-shelf bottles. But which celeb brands are truly worth your shot?
George Clooney & Rande Gerber’s Casamigos: The Billion-Dollar Blockbuster
Most people had never even heard of Casamigos when George Clooney and businessman Rande Gerber first launched it. Fast-forward a few years, and it’s the ultimate Hollywood success story: Casamigos was sold for a jaw-dropping sum—reportedly up to a billion dollars! Clooney may be one of the most famous faces in the world, but he also showed he’s got a knack for crafting (and cashing in on) premium tequila. If you’ve spotted endless bottles of Casamigos at fancy A-list soirées, now you know why.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana: Powerhouse with a Personal Touch
No Hollywood tequila rundown is complete without mentioning Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana. A longtime fan of late-night tequila toast videos on social media, Johnson decided to get serious—and fans have followed in droves. Known for its smooth taste and sleek packaging, Teremana stands out for The Rock’s hands-on vibe and constant Instagram shout-outs. With Johnson’s colossal fan base, Teremana hit store shelves with more hype than your average blockbuster movie premiere.
Kendall Jenner’s 818: Glamour Meets Controversy
Model-turned-entrepreneur Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila with Instagram-worthy packaging and plenty of hype. But it didn’t come without drama: Jenner faced criticism for cultural appropriation over an ad campaign and brand imagery. Still, despite the chatter, 818 remains a favorite at nightclubs and fashion after-parties. Her supporters say Jenner is just sharing her love of premium tequila with the world, while critics insist she’s missing the mark. One thing’s for sure—it’s still flying off the shelves at upscale liquor stores.
Nick Jonas’s Villa One: A Pop Star’s Sophisticated Twist
You might know him for his chart-topping hits, but Nick Jonas is the latest musician hoping to strike gold in the tequila business. Teaming up with famed fashion designer John Varvatos, Jonas launched Villa One. Priced for a more luxe crowd, Villa One boasts an elegant edge that mirrors Jonas’s polished, sometimes preppy image. Industry whispers claim Nick is pretty hands-on (taste-testing might be the best part of the job), so you can bet he’s putting real effort into what ends up in the bottle.
Are They Passionate Distillers—or Just Cashing In?
Let’s be honest: not every celebrity is an overnight tequila expert. Yet many claim they’re actively involved in each sip, from blending and aging to hosting private tasting parties. Rumor has it some stars throw exclusive tequila-testing bashes where only the biggest names (and biggest wallets) score an invite. Whether it’s genuine love or a strategic business move, it’s working—sales are up, and fans keep flocking to the next tequila brands.
The Bottom Line
Once reserved for shots at college parties, tequila is now the VIP drink on every red carpet, thanks to Hollywood’s own. If you’re looking for a celeb-endorsed bottle to liven up your next get-together, you have plenty of star-studded picks. Just be warned: with so many new names hitting the market, this trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. So grab your salt and lime—or skip them altogether—and raise a glass to the hottest spirit in Tinseltown. Salud!