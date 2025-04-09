Jordan Ashmore: An Actor Marked by Resilience, Dedication, and Experience

Jordan Ashmore is a performer and professional actor who is dedicated to her craft. With extensive experience on the stage and the screen, Jordan has faced numerous challenges with dedication and resilience to stand where she is today. In the face of rejection, injury, and struggles, she has overcome each roadblock to tell her own story, alongside those she portrays.

For her entire life, Jordan has been fascinated with performance. In childhood, she would dress up and put on shows for her parents, creating her photoshoots at home. Soon, she became involved in gymnastics, extending her skillset even at a young age. Though she gave it up to focus on school, the desire to perform persisted. Jordan wanted to become a model, and while she was met with rejection, she still found opportunity. “When I was told I was too short to model, I was told I could act,” Jordan shared. “From that moment, I was obsessed. I loved storytelling and playing different characters.”

Jordan pivoted to acting immediately and enrolled in a performing arts school at the age of 17. She went on to graduate from The Bridge Theatre Training Company in London by 2021, performing in theaters all over the city. Rejection wasn’t going to get in her way—instead, she found her newest passion. Through persistence, Jordan has earned several roles and excelled in their performance. She has played Ophelia in Hamlet on stage, a role that required immense emotional depth and classical training. Her performances in various theaters across London, including at The Criterion and The Cockpit Theatre, have been met with praise for her versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life. She has also appeared in several short films and commercials, showcasing her adaptability in various genres. Jordan portrayed Anne Boleyn in a documentary series for the Smithsonian Channel, adding historical gravitas to her already diverse portfolio. Currently, Jordan is training to be a Woman of Wrestling (WOW) performer, with a debut set for this summer—despite the setbacks.

