Formula 1 in Mourning as Eddie Jordan Passes Away Aged 76 From with Cancer Weeks After Admitting on Final Media Gig: 'I'm Not Myself'

Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan has passed away aged 76 following a battle with cancer. RadarOnline.com can reveal the team owner and pundit was battling an "aggressive" form of prostate and bladder cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis and was diagnosed earlier in 2024.

Source: Instagram Jordan was a popular Formula 1 pundit and was a familiar face at races across the world.

A family statement read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. "He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months. "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. "He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Tributes flooded in for the F1 icon from across the world. Ralf Schumacher, who raced under Jordan and is the brother of seven-time champion Michael, said: "We had a great time in Cape Town. "Your love for music and the many live performances are unforgettable. "I can hardly believe that you have lost the battle against the disease. "Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to start my F1 career in your team. "I will always be grateful to you for that. I wish the whole family a lot of strength in these hours. "I already miss you my dear friend. Rest in peace."

Source: Instagram Jordan with F1 great Michael Schumacher who raced for his Jordan team.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. "With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times. "Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. "In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones." Jordan made his final appearance on live radio last month when he touchingly apologised after revealing he's "not himself" following a dose of cancer treatment.

Source: Instagram Jordan admitted last month he had 'not been himself' following cancer treatment.

The Irishman appeared on talkSPORT radio discussing his takeover of London Irish, a British rugby union club. Towards the end of the segment, Jordan said: "Sorry guys, just a small thing, thank you. "I've just come out of getting chemotherapy and I'm not 100 per cent together here guys. "I'm just not myself at this moment in time. I'm a little all over the place, so please forgive me."

