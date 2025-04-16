Khloe Kardashian Tells All About Her OWN Sex Tape With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom — And Reveals Graphic Details About 'Bloody' Injuries She Sustained From The Night She Caught Him Cheating

During the interview, Cooper and Kardashian also discussed the moment she found Odom cheating in a motel at 3 in the morning.

Kardashian, who was married to Odom from 2009 to 2016, said: "I saw in the window that [he] and this girl, they were either naked or she was in lingerie.

"I knocked on the door (and) they answered it, for some reason. I just started going ballistic."

The Hulu star didn't share exact details of what went down after she found her ex-husband, but revealed the injuries she received that night and explained how she had to attend her niece Penelope Disick’s party the following day.

Kardashian said: "It was a cowboy party. And my knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around—I was on theme—and I acted like nothing ever happened, and I never said a thing."

Kardashian recalled how Odom "could not understand" how she knew he was at the hotel, before she added: "And I was like, 'I don't give a s---. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'"