Khloe Kardashian Tells All About Her OWN Sex Tape With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom — And Reveals Graphic Details About 'Bloody' Injuries She Sustained From The Night She Caught Him Cheating
Move over, Kim Kardashian – Khloe has her OWN sex tape.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hulu star, 40, revealed all the shocking details about her intimate film with her ex-husband Lamar Odom during the latest episode of Call Her Daddy.
In the interview, which aired April 16, host Alex Cooper asked Kardashian all the spicy questions.
According to Cooper, Kardashian told Andy Cohen in 2016 that she and Odom had recorded a sex tape – but didn't remember admitting that or even recording it.
Kardashian said: "Maybe I do...I don’t even remember that. If I said that, then maybe.
"A lot happens every year. I think it’s all coming back to me. I’m sure it was something we just did for ourselves, not to sell to somebody."
Back in 2016, Kardashian did, in fact, confess to spicing things up with her then-husband.
During an episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Kardashian, who was 31 years old at the time, said: "I've definitely recorded myself having sex with my ex-husband. But not like, talking to the camera."
At the time, she assured Cohen she still had the tapes she made with Odom "in my safe."
As loyal Kardashian fans may recall, Kardashian's big sister Kim skyrocketed to fame after the leak of her infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J.
During the interview, Cooper and Kardashian also discussed the moment she found Odom cheating in a motel at 3 in the morning.
Kardashian, who was married to Odom from 2009 to 2016, said: "I saw in the window that [he] and this girl, they were either naked or she was in lingerie.
"I knocked on the door (and) they answered it, for some reason. I just started going ballistic."
The Hulu star didn't share exact details of what went down after she found her ex-husband, but revealed the injuries she received that night and explained how she had to attend her niece Penelope Disick’s party the following day.
Kardashian said: "It was a cowboy party. And my knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around—I was on theme—and I acted like nothing ever happened, and I never said a thing."
Kardashian recalled how Odom "could not understand" how she knew he was at the hotel, before she added: "And I was like, 'I don't give a s---. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'"
Despite their insanely rocky history, Odom shocked loyal fans of the family and appeared on an episode of The Kardashians in February.
Kardashian admitted their sit-down was cut to just 20 minutes, despite being a four-hour-long conversation.
She added: "Lamar and I have so much history. To not talk to someone in almost 10 years and then to be around them, and I didn’t know what to expect. I sort of blacked out, and it was just my trauma taking over, and this was me in autopilot, and how many things either he did or said that were triggering me to the old Lamar."
Kardashian called her marriage to Odom "one of the best chapters of my life" and said: "It was the right person, wrong time."
Even though the fan-favorite star hasn't had the best luck with romances, she added: "I have so much love for Lamar, and in every relationship that I have, like, I’m so grateful for them, even the worst of them."