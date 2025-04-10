Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence on Ex Lamar Odom's Sex Doll Scandal — Branding His X-Rated Lookalike Toy of Her 'Weird and Gross'
Khloé Kardashian's made it clear – she's not into her ex owning a plastic version of her.
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star slammed her ex-husband Lamar Odom, calling him "weird and gross" for owning a "creepy" sex doll that’s basically her doppelgänger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Khloe, 40, told her mom, Kris Jenner, that Odom still reaches out from time to time – often by sending her the "strangest f------ videos."
The former couple married in September 2009, just a month after meeting. Four years later, she filed for divorce due to his battles with infidelity and addiction.
Jenner, 69, asked her daughter while laughing: "Is it him with your blow-up doll?"
But the Good American founder had an instant, gut-level reaction to the question. She exclaimed: "Oh my God, can you believe that?"
In a confessional, she added: "I found out about Lamar’s blow-up doll, I think, the same way any of us found out – it was on the internet. (I'm) not sure why that’s something we are publicly talking about."
Khloe then grabbed her phone and read aloud a story claiming Odom, 45, wanted the doll so "he can do whatever he wants with her sexually."
She commented: "You sound so demonic and unwell. I’m supposed to be flattered by this?
"It’s more, man, this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart, and it’s creepy, and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it."
She added: "That’s more his journey. It’s more weird and gross."
In the meantime, Jenner appeared less bothered by the gesture and later shared: "I think one of my New Year’s resolutions for 2025 is going to be be kinder and not so judgmental, so Lamar, if a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it."
In November, Odom revealed he was having a custom sex doll made to look like his ex-wife.
The former Los Angeles Lakers player said on the We're Out of Time podcast: "They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need, like, a harem!"
He openly acknowledged that it was "sick" and "a little weird," but insisted it was "important" for his mental health.
Shortly before Khloe's 40th birthday last June, she quietly reconnected with her ex-husband as cameras rolled – after they hadn't seen each other in nearly nine years.
The retired NBA star was "visibly uncomfortable," the designer recalled when he arrived nearly an hour late to the home of Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq.
Odom was "sweating," Khole said on the Season 6 premiere of her family's reality show, and seemed "scared."
"I haven't seen you in so long. You make me nervous," the basketball great told her, describing their reunion as an "out-of-body" experience.
Khloe, however, was less emotional.
She claimed: "I don't have bad blood. I don't have any blood. There's no feelings."
The star further explained she just wanted to return some of his belongings – including a basketball award and his wedding rings, "and not have a conversation."
Odom, however, needed to get a few things off his chest.
He said: "I took you through a lot. I f----- up," while also accepting responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage and noting, "I love you for trying your hardest with me, and that love I don't think will ever go away. I know it won't."
Odom survived a near-fatal overdose in 2015, with Khloe famously by his side during his long recovery.
Months after Khloe's divorce from Odom, she started dating NBA star Tristan Thompson, 34.
The former couple broke up in 2021 after Khloe learned of Thompson's constant cheating – specifically when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.
Together, Khloe and Thompson continue to co-parent their two kids, daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.