Khloe Kardashian Gave Ex-Husband Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Her Blessing For Their Podcast Before Premiere: Sources

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her famous family have no issues with her ex-husband Lamar Odom joining forces with their former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner for their business project.

Sources close to the situation revealed Khloe and the family were not blindsided by the recent announcement about Caitlyn and Lamar's new podcast Keeping Up With Sports. An insider told TMZ that Caitlyn spoke with Khloe last year after being approached with the offer.