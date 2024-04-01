Your tip
Khloe Kardashian Gave Ex-Husband Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Her Blessing For Their Podcast Before Premiere: Sources

Source: MEGA

Khloe and her family signed off on the podcast.

By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her famous family have no issues with her ex-husband Lamar Odom joining forces with their former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner for their business project.

Sources close to the situation revealed Khloe and the family were not blindsided by the recent announcement about Caitlyn and Lamar's new podcast Keeping Up With Sports. An insider told TMZ that Caitlyn spoke with Khloe last year after being approached with the offer.

Source: MEGA

Lamar and Caitlyn teamed up for the new project last year.

The source said Khloe was "supportive" of the idea and had no problems with the two working together.

Khloe told Caitlyn she loved the idea of the two hosting a podcast together — given they were both champions in their respective sports.

Source: MEGA

Khloe did not inform Kris Jenner about the deal.

Lamar and Caitlyn were extremely close while the ex-NBA star was married to Khloe and remained friendly ever since.

Khloe passed along the message to Kim Kardashian, Kylie, and Kendall — who all gave their blessing to the project. The one person Khloe failed to tell about the deal was her mother Kris Jenner, Caitlyn's ex-wife. However, TMZ said Kris hasn't had any problems with the podcast, especially since the two talk about sports and not the Kardashian family.

Source: MEGA

Lamar and Caitlyn's podcast is topping the charts within weeks.

On the show, Caitlyn and Lamar co-host with Zach Hirsch to discuss a variety of sports topics. Caitlyn was an Olympic gold medal in 1976 while Odom won two NBA championship rings while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lamar was married to Khloe from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were married from 1991 to 2015. Last year, Caitlyn said he doesn't talk to his ex-wife. "Kris, I really never talk to anymore. If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her," she said.

Source: MEGA

The first guest was boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the podcast, Lamar launched Odom Recovery Group and opened up multiple rehab facilities to assist those struggling with substance abuse issues.

The ex-NBA star said he was determined to use his part to help others.

