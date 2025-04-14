Donald Trump Hints at Hitting Globe With MORE Tariffs Despite Fears it Will Send Wall Street into Freefall
Donald Trump is now hinting on slapping the semiconductor industry with new tariffs, all while the stock markets continue to hang off the edge of the cliff.
The controversial president also continues to push against China, adding more tariffs hikes and preparing for a possible war with the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, April 13, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "The tariffs will be in place in the not-too-distant future," referring to the new tariffs.
He continued: "Like we did with steel, like we did with automobiles, like we did with aluminum... we'll be doing that with semiconductors, with chips and numerous other things."
The 78-year-old also revealed tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry will be happening "very fast."
Trump explained "We're going to have our drugs made in the United States, so that in case of war, in case of whatever, we're not relying on China and various other countries, which is not a good idea."
Meanwhile, China's president Xi Jinping, who is currently in Vietnam as part of Southeast Asia tour, did not mince words, telling the media: "There are no winners in a trade war, or a tariff war.
"Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment."
He added: "Trade war and tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will lead nowhere."
The United States and China have been exchanging blows amid their tariffs battle – despite Trump putting a 90-day pause on the tariffs hikes in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal, he did not budge on China.
Trump left in place a 145 percent import tax on goods from China. In response, Beijing suspended exports of certain rare earth minerals and magnets that are crucial for the world's car, semiconductor and aerospace industries.
Kevin Hassett, Trump's top economic adviser, believes China's decision was "concerning."
He told reporters outside the White House: "They're concerning. And we're thinking about all the options right now.
"Rare earths are a part of lots of the economy. It's a little bit of the value add to the US economy, but a crucial part of the value added."
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, claimed Trump will make a decision on tariffs moving forward following the 90-day pause, however, countries have apparently been desperate to make a deal.
Leavitt claimed: " The phones have been ringing off the hook to make deals, and these countries wisely heeded President Trump’s warning not to retaliate.
"And as a result, they were rewarded with a 90-day pause and substantially lower reciprocal tariff rates during this period, so potential solutions can be achieved."
She continued: “(Trump is) hoping that there will be good deals made before the 90 days is up, and we will cut those deals as soon as we possibly can, country by country, tailor-made deals for each and every country."
Despite the stock markets seemingly barely holding on, Trump gloated about his accomplishments on X: "Very exciting for America, and the World!!! It is moving along quickly."