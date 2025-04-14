Donald Trump Hints at Hitting Globe With MORE Tariffs Despite Fears it Will Send Wall Street into Freefall

The controversial president also continues to push against China, adding more tariffs hikes and preparing for a possible war with the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump is now hinting on slapping the semiconductor industry with new tariffs , all while the stock markets continue to hang off the edge of the cliff.

Trump is not done with his tariffs hiking decisions.

On Sunday, April 13, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "The tariffs will be in place in the not-too-distant future," referring to the new tariffs.

He continued: "Like we did with steel, like we did with automobiles, like we did with aluminum... we'll be doing that with semiconductors, with chips and numerous other things."

The 78-year-old also revealed tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry will be happening "very fast."