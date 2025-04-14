Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Hints at Hitting Globe With MORE Tariffs Despite Fears it Will Send Wall Street into Freefall

Split photo of Donald Trump, Wall Street
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is not done with his tariffs moves, planning to shake up even more industries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump is now hinting on slapping the semiconductor industry with new tariffs, all while the stock markets continue to hang off the edge of the cliff.

The controversial president also continues to push against China, adding more tariffs hikes and preparing for a possible war with the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump globe tariffs wall street freefall china war
Source: MEGA

Trump is not done with his tariffs hiking decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, April 13, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "The tariffs will be in place in the not-too-distant future," referring to the new tariffs.

He continued: "Like we did with steel, like we did with automobiles, like we did with aluminum... we'll be doing that with semiconductors, with chips and numerous other things."

The 78-year-old also revealed tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry will be happening "very fast."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump globe tariffs wall street freefall china war
Source: MEGA

Trump is eager to put tariffs on the semiconductor and.pharmaceutical industries.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump explained "We're going to have our drugs made in the United States, so that in case of war, in case of whatever, we're not relying on China and various other countries, which is not a good idea."

Meanwhile, China's president Xi Jinping, who is currently in Vietnam as part of Southeast Asia tour, did not mince words, telling the media: "There are no winners in a trade war, or a tariff war.

"Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump globe tariffs wall street freefall china war
Source: MEGA

Trump wants the United States to handle it's own medicine in case of 'war.'

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "Trade war and tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will lead nowhere."

The United States and China have been exchanging blows amid their tariffs battle – despite Trump putting a 90-day pause on the tariffs hikes in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal, he did not budge on China.

Trump left in place a 145 percent import tax on goods from China. In response, Beijing suspended exports of certain rare earth minerals and magnets that are crucial for the world's car, semiconductor and aerospace industries.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Hassett, Trump's top economic adviser, believes China's decision was "concerning."

He told reporters outside the White House: "They're concerning. And we're thinking about all the options right now.

"Rare earths are a part of lots of the economy. It's a little bit of the value add to the US economy, but a crucial part of the value added."

Article continues below advertisement
furious president donald trump exploded war text fox news interview
Source: MEGA

The president put a 90-day pause on tariffs hikes, but did not budge on China.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Elon Musk Calls Out Trump's 'NASA Cuts' and Reveals He Has Zero Say in The Decision — As Billionaire's Friendship With The President Is Teetering Off the Edge

Photo of Usha Vance.

Second Lady Usha Vance Reveals Her 'Lonely' and 'Very Strange' Existence in Bombshell Interview on Life Under Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, claimed Trump will make a decision on tariffs moving forward following the 90-day pause, however, countries have apparently been desperate to make a deal.

Leavitt claimed: " The phones have been ringing off the hook to make deals, and these countries wisely heeded President Trump’s warning not to retaliate.

"And as a result, they were rewarded with a 90-day pause and substantially lower reciprocal tariff rates during this period, so potential solutions can be achieved."

She continued: “(Trump is) hoping that there will be good deals made before the 90 days is up, and we will cut those deals as soon as we possibly can, country by country, tailor-made deals for each and every country."

Despite the stock markets seemingly barely holding on, Trump gloated about his accomplishments on X: "Very exciting for America, and the World!!! It is moving along quickly."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.