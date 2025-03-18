Statue of Liberté! White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Fumes French 'Should be Grateful' to U.S. They're 'Not Speaking German' After Calls for Statue of Liberty to be Returned to France

France originally gifted the statue, which stands 305 feet tall and weighs 450,000 pounds, to the U.S. on July 4, 1884, to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural arm that has the statue on its list of World Heritage treasures, notes that the iconic monument is U.S. government property.

Late Monday night, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Glucksmann can say "au revoir" to his suggestion.

She said: "My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now, so they should be very grateful to our great country."