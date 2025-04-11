Trump's Financial Shakedown: Top Banker Claims America Facing 'Considerable Turbulences' and 'Trade Wars' as Citizens Await Unpredictable President's Next Tariffs Move

Despite the controversial president putting a pause on tariffs, Dimon does not believe that will help the bleeding at all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bank bosses are now speaking out against Donald Trump 's crazed tariffs moves, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon , who claims America is headed for dark days.

On Wednesday, April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs hikes in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal. However, Dimon said the damage has already been done.

According to the banker, Trump's blanket 10 percent on all trading partners remains, as the pause was only for reciprocal tariffs.

He said: "The economy is facing considerable turbulence (including geopolitics), with the potential positives of tax reform and deregulation and the potential negatives of tariffs and 'trade wars,' ongoing sticky inflation, high fiscal deficits and still rather high asset prices and volatility."