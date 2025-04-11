Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Financial Shakedown: Top Banker Claims America Facing 'Considerable Turbulences' and 'Trade Wars' as Citizens Await Unpredictable President's Next Tariffs Move

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may have just delivered a hit America can't recover from.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 11 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bank bosses are now speaking out against Donald Trump's crazed tariffs moves, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who claims America is headed for dark days.

Despite the controversial president putting a pause on tariffs, Dimon does not believe that will help the bleeding at all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
trump tariffs
Source: MEGA

Trump has caused chaos with his tariffs hikes.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs hikes in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal. However, Dimon said the damage has already been done.

According to the banker, Trump's blanket 10 percent on all trading partners remains, as the pause was only for reciprocal tariffs.

He said: "The economy is facing considerable turbulence (including geopolitics), with the potential positives of tax reform and deregulation and the potential negatives of tariffs and 'trade wars,' ongoing sticky inflation, high fiscal deficits and still rather high asset prices and volatility."

Article continues below advertisement
dimon
Source: MEGA

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon thinks the damage has been done despite the 90-day pause on the hikes.

Article continues below advertisement

"As always, we hope for the best but prepare the firm for a wide range of scenarios," he added.

While Trump put a pause on reciprocal tariffs, he did not back away at all from hiking up the price for China as both countries continue to duke it out.

President Xi Jinping raised its total retaliatory tariff on U.S. imports to 125 percent on Friday, April 11, after Trump clarified that U.S. duties on Beijing are actually 145 percent because of earlier fentanyl-related levies.

Article continues below advertisement

According to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, Trump will make a decision on tariffs moving forward following the 90-day pause, however, countries have apparently been desperate to make a deal

Leavitt claimed: " The phones have been ringing off the hook to make deals, and these countries wisely heeded President Trump’s warning not to retaliate.

"And as a result, they were rewarded with a 90-day pause and substantially lower reciprocal tariff rates during this period, so potential solutions can be achieved."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump press secretary karoline leavitt tough playbook
Source: MEGA

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed countries are reaching out to make a deal.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “(Trump is) hoping that there will be good deals made before the 90 days is up, and we will cut those deals as soon as we possibly can, country by country, tailor-made deals for each and every country."

Despite the stock markets seemingly falling apart, it has not stopped Trump from gloating about his accomplishments as he said on X: "Very exciting for America, and the World!!! It is moving along quickly."

And while the nation was sick with anxiety over their uncertain future, the 78-year-old was busy making showers great again.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, April 9, Trump signed an executive order putting an end to a Biden-era conservation measure that placed "excessive regulations" on water pressure. The restrictions had been imposed by former President Barack Obama.

He boasted on Wednesday from the White House: "I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous."

Trump added: "What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it’s the same water. And we’re going to open it up so that people can live."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy

EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Was Pregnant With JFK's Baby' — Fresh FBI Files Reveal Secrets of 'Baby That Led to Her Murder'

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Fuels More Secret Divorce Rumors With Yet Another Solo Visit After He's Snapped Meeting Ukraine War Victims — 'It's Over With Meghan!'

Article continues below advertisement
trump mar
Source: MEGA

Trump gloated things were 'exciting' for America amid the destruction.

The new order will now have Trump resetting the definition of "showerhead" from a 1992 energy law, which noted a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.