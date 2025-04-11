Revealed: Taylor Swift's Bombshell Legal War Against Kanye West After 'Nazi' Rapper's Shock Sex Smear About Pop Phenomenon and Two A-List Men
Kanye West's latest attack on nemesis Taylor Swift has gone too far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Grammy winning superstar has reportedly filed a cease and desist order against West after the troubled rapper went on another viral rant about her.
West, 47, took to X late on Wednesday night, April 9, to share an hours-long tirade once again. This time he boasted about rape accusations, declared he wants to film three-way sex tapes with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and then turned his attention on Swift.
"I'M MAD I HAVEN'T F----- TAYLOR SWIFT… YET," he wrote.
He also claimed Swift had sex with both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.
West wrote: "I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f----- Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water."
He then blasted in all caps: "ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE”
The vile tweets came just days after he reignited their fight by claiming Swift is the reason he has never been asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
West also hit back at all of the backlash he's been receiving for the last few weeks – for example, his all-black KKK outfit, his wife Bianca Censori's nearly naked Grammys outfit, and other previous rants.
The star wrote: "Why does everyone want to put me in the hospital. It's just Twitter you f------ morons. Just think about it."
While the tweets were quickly deleted, the slander seems to be the final straw for Swift, who has finally taken legal action. An insider told the Daily Mail: "This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory."
The source continued: "This isn't just (West) gossiping. This is (West) sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career."
The insider added Swift feels she is "left with no other option" than to issue the cease and desist, which could be the first step before a much larger defamation lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Swift's alleged partners are hitting back against West as well.
Sources close to Styles were quick to shoot down any of the rumors, and added he is "angered" by West's ridiculous ranting.
One insider said the Watermelon Sugar singer is ready to stand by Swift's side: "Harry does not have any contact with Taylor and has not for many years. But if he is asked to confirm that this is a lie he will gladly do so."
The source continued: "He finds Ye's words so disrespectful. To bring Harry into this was uncalled for. This never happened and Harry will lend his support however needed."
A source close to Bieber insisted West's claims were "100 percent untrue" as well.
West's biggest concern, however, might be Swift's boyfriend, NFL monster Travis Kelce.
Sources close to the 35-year-old say he is outraged – and offered to share his displeasure with West "man to man."
The Super Bowl winner reportedly is also frustrated by the fact that public responses to West's tweet will only "give more attention to the lies."
The insider offered: "Taylor's clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her. "There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face."