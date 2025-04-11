Revealed: Taylor Swift's Bombshell Legal War Against Kanye West After 'Nazi' Rapper's Shock Sex Smear About Pop Phenomenon and Two A-List Men

West, 47, took to X late on Wednesday night, April 9, to share an hours-long tirade once again. This time he boasted about rape accusations, declared he wants to film three-way sex tapes with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and then turned his attention on Swift.

"I'M MAD I HAVEN'T F----- TAYLOR SWIFT… YET," he wrote.

He also claimed Swift had sex with both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

West wrote: "I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f----- Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water."

He then blasted in all caps: "ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE”

The vile tweets came just days after he reignited their fight by claiming Swift is the reason he has never been asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.