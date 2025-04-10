Here We Go Again… Kanye West Boasts About Rape Accusation, Leers Over Taylor Swift And Declares He Wants to Shoot Three-way Sex Tape With Ex Kim Kardashian and Ray J in Latest Online Outburst

West, 47, took to X late on Wednesday night to share an hours-long tirade once again.

West went on to seemingly make light of the allegations made by music manager Lauren Pisciotta, who is suing him for allegedly raping, sexually harassing, and stalking her while she worked for him from 2021-2022.

The disgraced rapper wrote: "I used to do this hug where I press my c--- against the girls leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their a--. Like right under the small of their back."

He continued: "G-- n----- really be tryna f----. Now I know how my female employees feel when they around me.

"I used to f---- employees in my office. Don’t grab female employees softly by the neck when you hug them, no matter how bad you want to. If a CEO don’t hug you inappropriately he’s a f-----. My hugs be too long for suuuure."

He even called her out in one of the tweets, writing: "Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this."