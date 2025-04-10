Here We Go Again… Kanye West Boasts About Rape Accusation, Leers Over Taylor Swift And Declares He Wants to Shoot Three-way Sex Tape With Ex Kim Kardashian and Ray J in Latest Online Outburst
Kanye West has gone on yet another rant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled rapper has boasted about rape accusations, Taylor Swift and even declared he wants to film three-way sex tapes with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his latest disturbing posts.
West, 47, took to X late on Wednesday night to share an hours-long tirade once again.
West went on to seemingly make light of the allegations made by music manager Lauren Pisciotta, who is suing him for allegedly raping, sexually harassing, and stalking her while she worked for him from 2021-2022.
The disgraced rapper wrote: "I used to do this hug where I press my c--- against the girls leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their a--. Like right under the small of their back."
He continued: "G-- n----- really be tryna f----. Now I know how my female employees feel when they around me.
"I used to f---- employees in my office. Don’t grab female employees softly by the neck when you hug them, no matter how bad you want to. If a CEO don’t hug you inappropriately he’s a f-----. My hugs be too long for suuuure."
He even called her out in one of the tweets, writing: "Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this."
West even mocked the Me Too movement by writing: "I broke my Me Too virginity. I’m a walking me too."
In another tweet, he wrote: "Sometimes I think wow, I have a rape allegation. Life is funny like that."
West, who has had a never-ending feud with Swift, also penned disturbing tweets about her.
"I'M MAD I HAVEN'T F**KED TAYLOR SWIFT… YET," he wrote.
The vile tweets came just days after he reignited their fight by claiming she's the reason he has never been asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
West, like always, didn't forget about his very famous ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, during his horrifying rant.
The disgraced rapper referred to the mother of his four children as "my nanny" and even made remarks about filming a new sex tape.
He wrote, referring to Kim's notorious 2008 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J: "Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two."
West also hit back at all of the backlash he's been receiving for the last few weeks – for example, his all-black KKK outfit, his wife Bianca Censori's nearly naked Grammys outfit and other previous rants.
The disgraced star wrote: "Why does everyone want to put me in the hospital. It's juuuuust Twitter you f------ morons Just think about it."
He added, referring to A$AP Rocky's recent court case: "I almost wanna get taken to court for my tweets so I can get as fresh as Rocky."
And in typical West fashion, he wrote: "Anyone who don't agree with everything I say is wrong."