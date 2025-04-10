Donald Trump Trolls Americans With 'Making Showers Great Again' and Creepy 'Black-Mirror' Style Alert After Tanking Stock Markets

On Wednesday, April 9, Trump signed an executive order putting an end to a Biden-era conservation measure that placed "excessive regulations" on water pressure. The restrictions had been imposed by former President Barack Obama.

Even though Trump tried to hit back against the order during his first term, his attempt failed as they were eventually reversed by Biden. However, the 78-year-old is trying again with this new executive order.

He boasted on Wednesday from the White House: "I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous."