Donald Trump Trolls Americans With 'Making Showers Great Again' and Creepy 'Black-Mirror' Style Alert After Tanking Stock Markets
Donald Trump is doing his best to distract Americans from the rough stock market landscape — by making showers great again with a new executive order.
The White House X account also left citizens fuming, after it dropped a bizarre comment with Black Mirror vibes attached to it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, April 9, Trump signed an executive order putting an end to a Biden-era conservation measure that placed "excessive regulations" on water pressure. The restrictions had been imposed by former President Barack Obama.
Even though Trump tried to hit back against the order during his first term, his attempt failed as they were eventually reversed by Biden. However, the 78-year-old is trying again with this new executive order.
He boasted on Wednesday from the White House: "I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous."
Trump added: "What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it’s the same water. And we’re going to open it up so that people can live."
The White House, in a statement, then called out Obama and Biden's "aggressive" measures, which limited the amount of water released from everything from washing machines to showerheads.
"These changes served a radical green agenda that made life worse for everyday Americans," the statement read.
The new order will now have Trump resetting the definition of "showerhead" from a 1992 energy law, which noted a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers.
Despite Trump being all about boasting about his hair, Americans did not care very much for it as one raged on X: "And how exactly does this reduce the national debt?"
Another said: "Never had issues with water pressure. Shower water pressure is another lie only MAGA believes."
"Finally focusing on the important things this country needs… showers," another joked.
On Thursday, April 10, all three major U.S. stock indexes tumbled, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped three percent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.7 percent.
Trump had revealed a 10 percent "baseline" tariff, which will impact all of US imports except items from Mexico and Canada. More tariffs on goods from 57 trading partners, including the European Union and China, went into effect on Wednesday.
He then called for a 90-day pause on tariffs, after people got "yippy... a little bit afraid." However, Trump announced a 125 percent hike on China, because of the “lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”
Amid the chaos, the White House X account tweeted: "DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED," leading more Americans to react harshly to the eerie statement.
"What Black Mirror episode are we in?" one user said, referring to the popular Netflix series.
Another said: "What kind of gunpoint diplomacy is this?" and a person added, "No way this is a real tweet from the white house in 2025."