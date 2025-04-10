Trump 'Insider Trading' Scandal: How The Don Is Facing Stock Market Manipulation Accusations After Declaring It Was 'A Great Time to Buy' Following Tariff Trade War U-Turn

Trump recently revealed his plan for a 10 percent "baseline" tariff, which will impact all of US imports except items from Mexico and Canada. More tariffs on goods from 57 trading partners, including the European Union and China, went into effect on Wednesday.

When the US markets opened that same morning, Trump wrote on X: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT."

However, less than four hours later, the 78-year-old shook investors by announcing the tariffs pause in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal.