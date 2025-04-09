Trump Issued Advice by World's Most Powerful Banker Amid Global Markets Meltdown Sparked by The Don's 'Insane' Tariff War

While Dimon raised alarm over the economy as global markets plummeted, he also gave a word of advice on how the Republican president can remedy chaos brought by his economic policies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned the US is headed for a recession following Donald Trump 's "insane" reciprocal tariffs.

Dimon said a 'recession is likely' because the stock market 'feeds on itself.'

Dimon discussed Trump's tariffs on Wednesday as stocks and bonds were being aggressively sold off during the morning trade and markets continued to slump amid uncertainty.

During his appearance on Fox Business' Mornings with Maria, Dimon also addressed increasing panic over 401Ks and pensions amid the intensifying trade war.

The CEO said: "I think probably (a recession is) a likely outcome, because markets, I mean, when you see a 2,000-point decline (in the Dow Jones Industrial Average), it sort of feeds on itself, doesn't it.

"It makes you feel like you're losing money in your 401(k), you're losing money in your pension. You've got to cut back."