Trump Set to Shatter Hollywood — As China Is 'Plotting to BAN Mega-Money U.S. Blockbusters From Being Shown' in Their Country As 'Revenge Tariff' War Goes Nuclear

According to reports, two well known bloggers from China posted an identical set of measures that local authorities are believed to be considering in response to the controversial president's tariffs.

One possible move involves China “reducing or banning the import of U.S. films,” as well as increasing tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and U.S. services. Both bloggers, Liu Hong and Ren Yi, attributed the potential plans to unnamed sources familiar with authorities’ planning. The ban would only drown America even further more when it comes to the Hollywood industry as U.S. studios’ earnings in China have declined in recent years.

However, it's not all terrible news yet as Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie did open in China in first place this past weekend with ticket sales of $14.5million –10 percent of its $144million international earnings haul.