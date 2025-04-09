Trump Set to Shatter Hollywood — As China Is 'Plotting to BAN Mega-Money U.S. Blockbusters From Being Shown' in Their Country As 'Revenge Tariff' War Goes Nuclear
Donald Trump's insane tariffs on numerous countries continue to rock the nation and now the film industry may be brutally impacted as China is looking to keep huge blockbusters from being shown in their country.
President Xi Jinping is said to be plotting to keep U.S. films from being screened in China, after Trump decided to hit them with a total of 104% on goods, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, two well known bloggers from China posted an identical set of measures that local authorities are believed to be considering in response to the controversial president's tariffs.
One possible move involves China “reducing or banning the import of U.S. films,” as well as increasing tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and U.S. services. Both bloggers, Liu Hong and Ren Yi, attributed the potential plans to unnamed sources familiar with authorities’ planning. The ban would only drown America even further more when it comes to the Hollywood industry as U.S. studios’ earnings in China have declined in recent years.
However, it's not all terrible news yet as Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie did open in China in first place this past weekend with ticket sales of $14.5million –10 percent of its $144million international earnings haul.
Despite the outcry from Democrats, some Republicans, and the nation, Trump has made it clear he is not backing away from the tariffs. While addressing a fundraising gala for House Republicans on Tuesday, April 8, the former reality star claimed countries are already reaching out to him and begging for a deal.
"I know what the hell I’m doing,” Trump said during his rambling. “I know what I’m doing. And you know what I’m doing too. That’s why you vote for me.”
"I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my a--. They are. They are dying to make a deal," he added, and then mocked foreign leaders: “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir!”
And while the nation is filled with dread and anxiety waiting to see how the new tariffs will impact their everyday lives, Trump took to X on Wednesday, April 9, to ensure all is well.
He wrote: "BE COOL. Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!”
After the White House expanded tariffs on all Chinese goods to an unfathomable 104 percent, Beijing responded with additional tariffs on imports for a total of 84 percent.
The trade war has shaken up financial markets, as on Wednesday the S&P 500 fluctuated with the index still near bear market territory, a 20 percent drop from a recent peak.
Later on in the day, Trump announced his absurd tariff scheme was being paused for 90 days in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal.
However, he made clear China was not part of the pause, jacking up their tariffs on imports to 125% “effective immediately” because of the “lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”