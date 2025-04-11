Donald Trump Blasted For Wiping TRILLIONS Off Global Stock Markets as Investors Run For Hills Amid 'China Economic Cold War'

But despite the backlash he's receiving, the President insists his economic battle is "going very well."

All U.S. stock markets suffered, with the S&P 500 down 4.5 percent, the Nasdaq 5.25 percent, and the Dow Jones 3.67 percent.

U.S. giants Apple, Facebook's Meta, Tesla and Microsoft all suffered heavy losses.

Trump admitted "there will be a transition cost and transition problems" to his tariffs before insisting "in the end it’s going to be a beautiful thing."

On Wednesday, Trump bowed to the pressures of a bond market rout and paused tariffs for 90 days on the rest of the world, sparking an almighty rally on Wall Street.