50 Cent Takes A Brutal Swipe At Beyoncé Over Low Ticket Sales For Cowboy Carter Tour — As Fans Demand a 'Refund' Over 'Tone-Deaf and Disgusting' Performance
50 Cent threw shade at Beyoncé over her Cowboy Carter tour following backlash from fans who demanded refunds after attending the highly-anticipated concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite initial frenzy over Beyoncé, 43, announcing her first stadium tour since 2023, turnout at the singer's April 28 opening night was shockingly low.
At the Texas Hold 'Em singer's opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, photos and videos of hundreds of empty seats went viral.
TMZ later reported about 3,800 tickets were still for sale mere hours before the Grammy award winner was set to take the stage.
50 Cent, 49, apparently took notice of chatter about Beyoncé's low-selling concert – and wasted no time mocking the singer on social media.
The rapper took a screenshot of the outlet's reporting and shared it on Instagram, adding: "S--- getting real out here. Hey the tickets ain't selling?”
50 Cent wasn't the only person to dunk on the Halo hitmaker over the plethora of empty seats at her show.
One X user claimed empty seats weren't due to a lack of demand to see the superstar, but rather because "no one has thousands to p--- away on concert tickets!"
Another wrote: "I hope her and other pop girlies learn from this because if these tickets were reasonably priced it would have been an actually sold out tour."
When Beyoncé's tour was announced in February, excitement was quickly deflated when fans saw how expensive the tickets were going for.
Fans slammed Beyoncé for charging hundreds to thousands of dollars per ticket. But last week, remaining tickets were selling for as low as $20.
One social media user commented: "Due to its low demand, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39)."
Meanwhile, Beyoncé's L.A. performance drew mixed reviews from the Beyhive.
While many gushed over a sweet moment in which she had youngest daughter Rumi, 7, join her and eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 13, on stage, others were outraged at the mother-of-three for performing The Star-Spangled Banner given the current divisive political climate.
As RadarOnline.com reported, fans branded Beyoncé "tone deaf" – and some even demanded refunds.
One social media user wrote: "No shade, but with everything going on in our country right now this feels like the last song we should be singing."
Another echoed: "Singing the national anthem while our country commits atrocity after atrocity to the Middle East and global south. Going on a tour using Americana aesthetics especially during a time like this… disgusting actually. tone deaf as f--- or she literally just doesn’t care."
A third chimed in: "Hell nah. All the Black people in the crowd need to request a refund immediately."
Beyoncé should partially refund everyone" and "should recognize the state the world is in," one raged.
Despite backlash, Live Nation confirmed in a statement to Billboard that 94 percent of the Cowboy Carter tour dates are sold out.