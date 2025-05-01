50 Cent Takes A Brutal Swipe At Beyoncé Over Low Ticket Sales For Cowboy Carter Tour — As Fans Demand a 'Refund' Over 'Tone-Deaf and Disgusting' Performance

Despite initial frenzy over Beyoncé, 43, announcing her first stadium tour since 2023, turnout at the singer's April 28 opening night was shockingly low.

50 Cent threw shade at Beyoncé over her Cowboy Carter tour following backlash from fans who demanded refunds after attending the highly-anticipated concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Over 3,000 seats remained unsold at SoFi Stadium for the singer's Monday night show, according to Ticketmaster’s seating maps.

50 Cent, 49, apparently took notice of chatter about Beyoncé's low-selling concert – and wasted no time mocking the singer on social media.

TMZ later reported about 3,800 tickets were still for sale mere hours before the Grammy award winner was set to take the stage.

At the Texas Hold 'Em singer's opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, photos and videos of hundreds of empty seats went viral.

The rapper took a screenshot of the outlet's reporting and shared it on Instagram, adding: "S--- getting real out here. Hey the tickets ain't selling?”

50 Cent wasn't the only person to dunk on the Halo hitmaker over the plethora of empty seats at her show.

One X user claimed empty seats weren't due to a lack of demand to see the superstar, but rather because "no one has thousands to p--- away on concert tickets!"

Another wrote: "I hope her and other pop girlies learn from this because if these tickets were reasonably priced it would have been an actually sold out tour."