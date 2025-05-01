Michelle Obama 'Obviously Really Dislikes' Husband Barack, Tucker Carlson Claims In Wild New Interview — 'Her Hostility Towards The Guy Is Unbelievable'
Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson did not hold back when discussing the ongoing marriage strife of Barack and Michelle Obama.
The ex Fox News star had some harsh words for the former first family, claiming Michelle is obviously "miserable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Carlson stopped by former co-worker Megyn Kelly's self-titled podcast, where they dissected the drama behind the Obama's union.
Michelle, 61, has been noticeably absent from the ex-president's side during several recent high profile events.
Carlson, who has been married to his wife, Susan Andrews, for 33 years, advised the in-demand couple: "One of the lessons I’ve always thought Michelle Obama's life presented to the rest of us is: 'Take some time to focus on your marriage.'"
The 55-year-old contended the couple are pulling themselves in different directions, and it's taking its toll.
"She’s just so miserable, and it’s obvious and always has been," he added.
Michelle and Barack, 63, have been married for 32 years and share two daughters, Sasha and Malia. But as RadarOnline.com reported, Michelle has had a difficult transition away from the White House.
Carlson said it shows: "She really dislikes her husband," he continued. "Super obvious. I’m not just saying that to be catty. I’m trying to feel compassion for her, but her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable."
Kelly chimed in: "Everything she says is negative."
Both agreed the Obama's need to take a hard look in the mirror, and decide what it is they truly want.
"They’re all about 'I want a deal with Netflix' and 'I want a Kennedy Center's honors award,'" Carlson scolded. "Me me me me me – and they sort of miss the point, which is in a normal life, your marriage is the core of everything."
Rumors have been flying that the former first couple is heading for divorce after Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration by himself, while Michelle was vacationing in Hawaii.
However, one insider previously told RadarOnline.com Michelle simply had "no interest" in going to the U.S. capital – something she seemed to reiterate while appearing on Sophia Bush's iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress.
She told the host that since leaving the White House in 2017, she has been trying to rediscover and redefine herself with her newfound freedoms.
Michelle explained that in the past, she was hesitant to say "no" to invites because she didn't want to disappoint people: "So much so that this year, people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself.
"That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
A source who once worked with the couple said their marriage was indeed struggling.
The insider claimed: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."
Barack himself finally broke his silence on the subject, admitting his back-to-back terms in office took a toll on their relationship.
The former president told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper last month: "I was in a deep deficit with my wife. So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."