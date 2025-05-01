Michelle Obama 'Obviously Really Dislikes' Husband Barack, Tucker Carlson Claims In Wild New Interview — 'Her Hostility Towards The Guy Is Unbelievable'

Carlson stopped by former co-worker Megyn Kelly's self-titled podcast, where they dissected the drama behind the Obama's union.

Michelle, 61, has been noticeably absent from the ex-president's side during several recent high profile events.

Carlson, who has been married to his wife, Susan Andrews, for 33 years, advised the in-demand couple: "One of the lessons I’ve always thought Michelle Obama's life presented to the rest of us is: 'Take some time to focus on your marriage.'"

The 55-year-old contended the couple are pulling themselves in different directions, and it's taking its toll.

"She’s just so miserable, and it’s obvious and always has been," he added.