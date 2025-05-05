Your tip
Don Lemon

Don Lemon and Wendy Williams Are Ready to 'Shake Things Up On TV Again' — How The Former Hosts Are Planning To Make Their Hollywood Comebacks

Split photo of Don Lemon, Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

The stars are ready for another shot on television.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Don Lemon and Wendy Williams are reportedly considering a tag team comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced TV hosts are plotting a return to the spotlight together.

don lemon wendy williams
Source: the wendy williams show

The two former talk hosts are good friends.

Lemon, 59, has been off television since being fired by CNN after his controversial on-air comments about former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.

Williams, 60, retired from broadcasting after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, and has spent the last three years living under a legal guardianship that oversees both her finances and health.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the pair are ready to reclaim their careers.

"They are great friends," an insider said. "They are serious about teaming up for a new project. Don and Wendy both have big personalities and love the idea of shaking things up on TV again."

exclusive blabbermouth don lemon at war with matt lauer insiders say ex cnn anchor is infuriating fellow broadcaster by gossiping about his marriage
Source: MEGA

Lemon has been anxious to get back on the air.

Industry sources say a team-up would lead to a new talk program, with a combination of the hard-hitting interviews Lemon is known for and hot topics and energy only Williams can bring.

The two are said to be brainstorming ideas now and finalizing a concept to shop to networks.

Last month, they were spotted having dinner together at Il Cantanori in New York City. Lemon later talked about the evening on his eponymous YouTube show.

He called his dinner date a "foodie" and added: "Wendy was like, 'I'm gonna eat everything, Don, because the food where I am (living) is awful!'"

wendy williams wheenchair kevin graduation
Source: MEGA

Williams is fighting to end her court-ordered conservatorship.

Lemon was abruptly fired from CNN on April 2023 after 17 years with the network, following controversial comments, tense interviews, and reports that the host's own colleagues had privately expressed concerns about his behavior.

Since being fired, Lemon has gone on to host his own news program on various social media platforms such as YouTube and X.

Meanwhile, Williams recently sparked a "high-stakes bidding war" for her first major on-camera sit-down interview since she was put under her legal guardianship.

She has launched a legal fight for her freedom, claiming she does not suffer from cognitive issues while demanding her court-ordered conservatorship be lifted.

However, a judge recently delivered a devastating blow to the former talk show host at a recent hearing regarding her conservatorship case.

Judge Lisa Sokoloff did not attempt to hide her frustrations over Williams' repeated cries to end her guardianship – and proceeded to trash the TV personality's family and claim her career was over.

The judge further claimed Williams' family had been a negative influence on her.

According to an insider at the trial, Sokoloff told Williams she had a "great career" before adding that it was now "done" and she'd never work in Hollywood again.

This isn’t the first time Lemon and Williams have tried to join forces. When Williams was unable to host her talk show due to health issues, she lobbied for Lemon to fill in for her. But CNN, where Lemon was a primetime anchor at the time, said no.

One former network executive told Shuter: "It wasn’t a good look for a news organization to have Don host a gossip-heavy talk show. Now, with Lemon no longer tied to CNN after his highly publicized firing, there’s no stopping him.

"Don has nothing to lose at this point, and Wendy is egging him on every step of the way."

