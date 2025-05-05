Don Lemon and Wendy Williams Are Ready to 'Shake Things Up On TV Again' — How The Former Hosts Are Planning To Make Their Hollywood Comebacks

Lemon, 59, has been off television since being fired by CNN after his controversial on-air comments about former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.

Williams, 60, retired from broadcasting after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, and has spent the last three years living under a legal guardianship that oversees both her finances and health.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the pair are ready to reclaim their careers.

"They are great friends," an insider said. "They are serious about teaming up for a new project. Don and Wendy both have big personalities and love the idea of shaking things up on TV again."