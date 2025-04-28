Not In The Right Frame of Mind?: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Team to Have Doctor Testify Disgraced Rapper Had 'Inability to Control His Behavior' In Order to Save Their Client From Decades Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team continue to throw anything on the wall in order to save their client, this time possibly having a doctor testify the disgraced rapper was not in control of his behavior when his alleged crimes went down.
Combs and his defense – who rejected an earlier plea deal – are doing all they can to make sure the Bad Boy Records founder stays out of prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents, prosecutors have filed their opposition to a line of testimony which will focus on a doctor testifying on Combs' mental capacity to commit the alleged crimes.
The doctor – said to be a Columbia professor – is apparently lining up to testify the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker had a "mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt."
The court papers also say prosecutors want the defense to give proper notice before offering any "evidence of the effects of drugs and alcohol on a defendant's memory or cognitive function," hinting on the possibility Combs was under the influence during the alleged crimes committed.
The doctor's potential testimony being used as evidence will discuss the "defendant's inability to control (his) behavior."
However, despite the testimony, prosecutors aren't worried as they believe whether Combs was in the right frame of frame or not does not matter as the doctor never examined the music star.
Meanwhile, during a court appearance in New York City on Friday, April 25, the prosecution attempted to convince the judge to allow them to present evidence showing Combs may have forced one of his alleged victims to go under the knife for a medical procedure.
A federal prosecutor explained to the judge this alleged procedure go "directly to the degree of control (Combs) had over the (unidentified) victim, consent to specific sexual acts ... It's relevant to these questions on coercion."
The prosecutor did not reveal the name of the victim who was allegedly ordered by the 55-year-old to undergo the procedure.
While the defense may have a doctor testify on Combs' behalf, the entertainer's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. will also take the stand for the prosecution.
The singer, 38, was previously identified as "Victim-1" in the indictment, but her identity was revealed as prosecutors announced she has chosen to forgo testifying anonymously.
In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit. Combs settled the case a day after the suit was filed.
Footage later released showed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel.
Despite pushback by his legal team, the vile footage – which captured Combs kicking and dragging Ventura through the hallway of the hotel – will be presented as evidence at his trial. Combs and his defense also claimed CNN had "altered and destroyed" the footage.
The defense is now trying to have a forensic video expert testify on the video, but the prosecution wants him blocked from the stand.
Combs is currently behind bars on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His highly anticipated trial is scheduled to kick off on May 5, 2025, in New York City.