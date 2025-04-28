Not In The Right Frame of Mind?: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Team to Have Doctor Testify Disgraced Rapper Had 'Inability to Control His Behavior' In Order to Save Their Client From Decades Behind Bars

According to court documents, prosecutors have filed their opposition to a line of testimony which will focus on a doctor testifying on Combs' mental capacity to commit the alleged crimes.

The doctor – said to be a Columbia professor – is apparently lining up to testify the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker had a "mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt."

The court papers also say prosecutors want the defense to give proper notice before offering any "evidence of the effects of drugs and alcohol on a defendant's memory or cognitive function," hinting on the possibility Combs was under the influence during the alleged crimes committed.