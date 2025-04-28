Elon Musk's Bombshell Medical Prediction: Tesla Billionaire Predicts Robots Will Surpass Best Human Surgeons in 5 Years

Musk, 53, issued the claim in response to an X post by influencer Mario Nawfal, who highlighted the growing capabilities of surgical robots including Neuralink's robot which implants brain-computer interface electrodes.

The tech mogul wrote: "Robots will surpass good human surgeons within a few years and the best human surgeons within 5 years.

"Neuralink had to use a robot for the brain-computer electrode insertion, as it was impossible for a human to achieve the required speed and precision."