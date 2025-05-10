Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Plans to Portray Ex Cassie Ventura as 'Mutually Violent' Ahead of His High-Profile Trial

In a recent jury selection hearing in New York City, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, hinted at plans to undermine Ventura's credibility as a prosecution witness.

Agnifilo told the court: "I think we're probably going to refer to that as domestic violence." U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has been overseeing the jury selection and pre-trial hearings, and he promised to decide by Monday whether the contentious claims of domestic violence would be admissible in court.