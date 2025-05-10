Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Plans to Portray Ex Cassie Ventura as 'Mutually Violent' Ahead of His High-Profile Trial

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team are going after Cassie Ventura.

Profile Image

May 10 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys are planning to portray the music mogul's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as part of a "mutually violent" relationship during his high-profile federal sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sean diddy combs portray ex cassie ventura mutually violent trial
Source: MEGA

Diddy was arrested on September 16.

In a recent jury selection hearing in New York City, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, hinted at plans to undermine Ventura's credibility as a prosecution witness.

Agnifilo told the court: "I think we're probably going to refer to that as domestic violence." U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has been overseeing the jury selection and pre-trial hearings, and he promised to decide by Monday whether the contentious claims of domestic violence would be admissible in court.

sean diddy combs portray ex cassie ventura mutually violent trial
Source: CNN

Sean 'Diddy' Combs beat Cassie Ventura in leaked hotel surveillance video.

The disgraced rapper is reportedly poised to deliver harrowing testimony regarding "years" worth of beatings, drug-fueled coercive sex marathons, and multiple rapes" during the trial. Diddy's legal drama began in November 2023, when Ventura, his on-and-off partner from 2007 to 2018, filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of horrific rapes and physical abuse throughout their tumultuous relationship.

Combs quickly denied her allegations and settled the case less than 24 hours later, but the scandal didn't end there.

sean diddy combs portray ex cassie ventura mutually violent trial
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura dated on and off for more than 10 years.

Surveillance video evidence from 2016 surfaced, showing the rapper violently assaulting Ventura at a hotel.

The 55-year-old rapper took to Instagram soon after the video surfaced and subsequently issued a public apology, describing the incident as one of the "darkest times" in his life.

In his post, he said: "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted." The music mogul later found himself in deeper trouble after he was arrested in September 2024 and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Authorities raided his homes in California and Florida, reportedly discovering an alarming stash of 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15s.

sean diddy combs portray ex cassie ventura mutually violent trial
Source: Instagram; MEGA

Diddy apologized after the hotel video leaked.

Now confined at Brooklyn's infamous Metropolitan Detention Center – after being denied bail three times – Combs is preparing for trial amid increasing scrutiny.

Just days before the trial, it was revealed that the mogul rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors, details of which remain under wraps. Firmly standing his ground, Combs insists on his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces a harrowing sentence of up to life in prison. Diddy's legal team is also considering an argument that his lifestyle aligns with a "swinger" mentality, insisting that his actions were merely part of an accepted lifestyle rather than criminal behavior.

Agnifilo argued: "There's a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common."

