The Diddy Trial Files: We Reveal the Most Shocking Details Yet From Blockbuster Court Hearing — As His Lawyers Insist He Was a Swinger, Not a Monster
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial has kicked off, and so far, the details have been horrendous.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.
Cassie's Painful Past
On Monday, May 12, during the first day of the trial, disturbing allegations were revealed involving Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who he dated for 10 years.
Prosecutors claimed Combs once forced a male escort to "urinate" in his ex-girlfriend's mouth during one of the rapper's famous "Freak Off" parties.
During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson detailed the alleged incident in which Combs instructed the escort to relieve himself in Ventura's mouth.
The singer later told officials she "felt like she was choking" during the heinous act.
On Tuesday, the singer described her ex-boyfriend as violent and abusive when she took the stand in his sex-trafficking trial and shared more details regarding the alleged abuse she suffered during their relationship.
Ventura claimed some of their arguments would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."
At one point, she alleged: "He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down."
Sex trafficker or ‘Swinger’ Debate
During the trial, prosecutors are set to argue how the disgraced music mogul used his celebrity status to allegedly abuse women, but the defense is expected to counter that there is nothing criminal about living a "swingers" lifestyle.
Combs’ defense team is expected to argue his sexual relationships were consensual and how Combs and his past girlfriends occasionally brought a third person into their relationships.
According to reports, this debate will focus on undermining the credibility of the women who are set to testify against the disgraced music mogul – claiming they were motivated by money to accuse him of wrongdoing and have unreliable memories.
The Pregnant Reporter
During the first week of his courtroom showdown, the jailed rapper singled out a pregnant reporter on day three of the trial.
Michelle Ross, a reporter for Fox 5 New York, detailed Combs' presence in the courtroom on Wednesday and claimed he was "engaged" with everyone in attendance.
She explained: "Out of all the court cases I've covered over the years, I have to say that Diddy remains to be the most engaged defendant.
"He walks into the courtroom, he greets every single person on his defense team – either by handshake or a hug – and then he'll scan the gallery part of the courtroom to see if he recognizes anyone.
"If he does, that's when he'll put his hand on his heart and kind-of nod in their direction."
Ross even revealed Combs deliberately singled her out in the courtroom, quickly spotted her baby bump and asked how she was feeling.
Being seven months pregnant, Ross explained her baby bump is "visibly" showing – and when she stood up, Combs had a "clear view" of her.
She said Combs mouthed to her: "How are you?"
Ross added: "So that's just another example of how observant he's been throughout the trial so far."