Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mouthed a 3-Word Question To PREGNANT Reporter In The Courtroom During His Sex-Trafficking Trial As Jury Selection Continues
Sean 'Diddy' Combs put his famously "observant" nature on full display during his sex trafficking trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jailed rapper, now deep into week one of his courtroom showdown, singled out a pregnant woman on day three of the trial – and even made a point to check in on her.
Michelle Ross, a reporter for Fox 5 New York, spoke about Combs' demeanor in the courtroom on Wednesday – saying he's been incredibly "engaged" with everyone around.
She explained: "Out of all the court cases I've covered over the years, I have to say that Diddy remains to be the most engaged defendant.
"He walks into the courtroom, he greets every single person on his defense team – either by handshake or a hug – and then he'll scan the gallery part of the courtroom to see if he recognizes anyone.
"If he does, that's when he'll put his hand on his heart and kind-of nod in their direction."
Despite the serious charges against the 55-year-old music mogul, Ross said his "charismatic personality" has been taking centerstage in the courtroom.
Combs Charms Pregnant Reporter with Question Inside Courtroom
The reporter further revealed Combs deliberately singled her out in court, quickly spotting her baby bump and making a point to ask how she was feeling.
Being seven months pregnant, Ross noted she was "visibly" showing – and when she stood up, Combs and her were in a "clear view of each other."
She said Combs then mouthed to her, asking: "How are you?"
Ross continued: "So that's just another example of how observant he's been throughout the trial so far."
How Combs' 'Love' For the Spotlight Followed Into Court
Reports earlier this week said Combs has been "enjoying" the attention so far this week, with sources adding how he and his team were "ecstatic" with how day one of the high-profile trial went down on Monday.
A courtroom source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "He made a good impression. He was humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times – which humanized him.
"The judge cracked a few jokes, and Diddy laughed along. It was surreal, but he actually enjoyed it."
Though Combs admitted he was "a little nervous" and even asked for a bathroom break during jury selection, tipsters said he was buzzing with energy from the media frenzy and the swarm of press outside the courtroom.
They added: "It sounds sick, but part of him is loving this.
"Diddy's always craved the spotlight. He used to say he wanted to be the most famous person in the world. Now, with this trial, he kind of is."
Outside the downtown Manhattan courthouse, photographers and fans flooded the scene as the star strutted in, soaking up the attention.
Grey-haired Combs, who has been detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, ditched his jail clothes for a sharp blue sweater and crisp white button-down.
A source added: "He was eating it up. The attention, the cameras, the drama – it's familiar terrain for him.
"He knows the cameras are watching. And for Diddy, that’s exactly where he likes to be."
How Combs' Over-Confidence Could Get in the Way
In September, Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The hitmaker – who has already rejected several plea deals – pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a possible life sentence behind bars.
Just before the trial began, we reported on Combs' intention to testify in his own defense, with a source stating: "Diddy is confident. He believes he can convince a jury he's innocent – in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth."
They added: "He doesn’t want to hide behind lawyers. He’s still the master of the mic – and he thinks the jury will believe him over anyone else."
However, legal experts said his approach could shoot him in the foot.
They noted: "There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Getting on the stand can be dangerous. Prosecutors will go after him hard."
Another source added: "He's betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion, he thinks he’s going to win."
Opening statements are scheduled for Monday, May 12.