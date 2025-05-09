Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mouthed a 3-Word Question To PREGNANT Reporter In The Courtroom During His Sex-Trafficking Trial As Jury Selection Continues

Reports earlier this week said Combs has been "enjoying" the attention so far this week, with sources adding how he and his team were "ecstatic" with how day one of the high-profile trial went down on Monday.

A courtroom source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "He made a good impression. He was humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times – which humanized him.

"The judge cracked a few jokes, and Diddy laughed along. It was surreal, but he actually enjoyed it."

Though Combs admitted he was "a little nervous" and even asked for a bathroom break during jury selection, tipsters said he was buzzing with energy from the media frenzy and the swarm of press outside the courtroom.

They added: "It sounds sick, but part of him is loving this.

"Diddy's always craved the spotlight. He used to say he wanted to be the most famous person in the world. Now, with this trial, he kind of is."

Outside the downtown Manhattan courthouse, photographers and fans flooded the scene as the star strutted in, soaking up the attention.

Grey-haired Combs, who has been detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, ditched his jail clothes for a sharp blue sweater and crisp white button-down.

A source added: "He was eating it up. The attention, the cameras, the drama – it's familiar terrain for him.

"He knows the cameras are watching. And for Diddy, that’s exactly where he likes to be."