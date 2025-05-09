EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Wants Sole Custody of 4 Kids After Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian 'Exploited' Daughter North West for 'Commercial Gain' at Met Gala

The rapper — who is currently living in Palma, Spain — has also blamed his former wife for “denying” him access to their kids: North, 11; Saint West, 9; Chicago West, 7; and Psalm West, 5.

A raging West, 47, told the reality television star this week that she’s violated his “parental rights,” and “breached their joint custody agreement” that was struck in 2022, a friend with knowledge of the situation revealed.

While North did not attend the Met Gala itself, she and her mom shared videos and photos with their hundreds of millions of fans across social media showing themselves preparing for the event from inside their hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Midtown Manhattan.