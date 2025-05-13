Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Disturbing New Video Emerges Showing Shamed Rapper Enforcing 'Women-Only' Party Rule — With Celeb Pals Jay-Z and Jamie Foxx
A never-before-seen video has emerged featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanding girls dance at a pre-Grammys party after banning "guys dancing with guys."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed rapper's close pals Jay-Z and Jamie Foxx also attended the wild bash, held before the 2020 music ceremony which saw the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker honored.
Diddy Bans Men Dancing Without A Woman: 'That's Combs' Rules'
A dimly-lit room inside Combs' mansion on Holmby Hills is the focus or the footage where the rapper takes centre stage behind the DJ booth.
And a crowd of people are seen gathered after Combs abruptly stops the music during the party and boldly addresses his guests using a microphone, declaring: "We're here to dance. Guys, don't be smoking on the dancefloor, man.
"You ain't got no girl, you gotta get a girl on the dancefloor. That's Combs' rules.
"We dance with girls, we don't dance with guys over here.
"And ain't nothing wrong with that. If you're a guy, you like guys, hey man, it's all good, but you gotta dance, aight."
He then orders: "But open up that door so I can speak to the people in my kitchen.
"Open the door so I can speak to the people in my kitchen, please.
"Because we gotta get the people out of the house and into the party."
The crowd is also heard shouting at him to put the music back on, to which he blasts: "Look, no, you don't do that and you don't yell nothing."
It's a seemingly homophobic comment that comes amid claims Combs drugged and sexually abused men as well as women at drug-fueled orgies, known as "freak-offs".
The rapper is facing multiple civil suits but has always denied any wrongdoing.
Combs himself has never publicly addressed or denied any rumors regarding his sexual orientation.
Sex Trafficking Trial Began This Week
The location and time stamp of the videos from the party, showing it was held at Combs' mansion, a 17,000-square-foot estate in Beverly Hills with 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.
In March 2024, the property was raided by Homeland Security as part of the investigation into the music mogul.
It was put up for sale shortly before his arrest and is still listed for $61.5million.
The party video comes as Combs' trial begins this week in Manhattan, New York, with him facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
Seventies 'Disco Vibe' Party
The male partygoer who filmed the video wanted to remain anonymous but spoke about his experience at the private bash.
He said: "I got invited to Diddy's house in the early hours of January 26, 2020, through a mutual friend.
"It was pretty dark in there but they had this dance floor with like a 70s disco vibe.
"Some of the celebrities in attendance were Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Ne-Yo, and Jamie Foxx.
"During one of the dance songs, Diddy jumped on the microphone and was saying kind of crazy stuff where he didn't want to see dudes dancing with other dudes.
"I felt that was disrespectful. We are all there to have a great time."
The partygoer said it was his first Diddy party and although he never saw anyone having sex he claimed people were going into back rooms at the house.
"I was offered cocaine a bunch of times, I remember that much," he added, also saying about Combs and his bash: "He had a lot of security but quite a few people had their phones out on the dance floor and they didn't say anything.
"Diddy made the speech on the mic at about 3am and the party went on until 5am.
"I saw some girls walking around holding hands and celebrities in different side rooms hanging out."