EXCLUSIVE: How Diddy's Infamous Secret 'Freak Off' Tapes Could End Up Being Unsealed — After Jurors Brace Themselves to View Them During Rapper's Sex Trafficking Trial

Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overlooking the trial, will have final say – however, if he shuts down the pleas, lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP want him “to designate three pool reporters to watch and listen to the video exhibits as they are being shown,” according to a letter filed Monday, May 12.

The filing read: “The News Organizations recognize that the videos are sensitive and that some or all of the alleged victims or other participants in the Freak Offs may have meaningful privacy interests.

"But given the central role that the videos may play in the determination of Mr. Combs’ guilt or innocence in this case, those privacy interests cannot overcome the public’s powerful First Amendment interest in monitoring the judicial process.”