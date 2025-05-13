EXCLUSIVE: How Diddy's Infamous Secret 'Freak Off' Tapes Could End Up Being Unsealed — After Jurors Brace Themselves to View Them During Rapper's Sex Trafficking Trial
The alleged Sean 'Diddy' Combs “Freak Off” parties will be revealed to the public... that is if news organizations get their way.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there is a call for the now infamous tapes to be allowed to be viewed by more than just the jurors, as the disgraced rapper's trial is now underway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tapes To Go Public?
Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overlooking the trial, will have final say – however, if he shuts down the pleas, lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP want him “to designate three pool reporters to watch and listen to the video exhibits as they are being shown,” according to a letter filed Monday, May 12.
The filing read: “The News Organizations recognize that the videos are sensitive and that some or all of the alleged victims or other participants in the Freak Offs may have meaningful privacy interests.
"But given the central role that the videos may play in the determination of Mr. Combs’ guilt or innocence in this case, those privacy interests cannot overcome the public’s powerful First Amendment interest in monitoring the judicial process.”
Prosecutors are expected to rely heavily on the much-talked about "Freak Off," gatherings which was said to have been collected from Combs' devices and those of other attendees.
The parties – alleged to have gone on for days – is believed to include women being forced to have sex with male prostitutes while the Bad Boy Records founder watched.
It is said that some of the videos were filmed by Combs' now ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified under her real name on Tuesday, May 13.
However, her lawyers want the tapes to stay out of the public eye, and claimed they do not know of “any authority... granting this unprecedented request in a sex trafficking case to unseal videos depicting coercive sex acts.”
They added in a letter to the court: "Making the sexually explicit Sealed Videos public will effectively punish Ms. Ventura for testifying and re-traumatize her as the public will watch her abuse when she was at her most vulnerable.
"It would be profoundly unfair for Ms. Ventura’s brave choice to testify publicly and using her own name to require such a gross invasion of her dignity."
Ventura's attorneys also noted unsealing the videos “will jeopardize the identities of individuals who are not testifying at this trial and may implicate potential confidential/pseudonymous witnesses.”
Relationship Filled With Abuse
Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson claimed videos featuring Ventura were "souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life."
Ventura, now 38, testified on Monday and revealed she and the disgraced rapper were in a relationship for 10 years. She said their relationship started platonically when she was signed to his music label in 2006 at the age of 19.
According to Ventura, however, their relationship was a rollercoaster of abuse.
"He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down," she testified in court.
She also touched on the night she was beaten by Combs outside a Los Angeles hotel elevator, which has been documented by surveillance video.
The disturbing incident came after one of Combs' famous "Freak Offs," according to Ventura, which she was asked to describe on the stand.
"Within the first year of our relationship, he proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism where he would watch me be in intercourse with a third party, specifically with another man," she said on the stand.
She added: "... It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what 'no' could be or what 'no' could turn into."
Combs – who was arrested in September 2024 and charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution – could be sentenced to decades behind bars if convicted.