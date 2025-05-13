Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Update: Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Details Physical Abuse in Disturbing Testimony After World Saw Disgraced 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Beat Her In Shocking Video
Cassie Ventura described ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs as violent and abusive, as she took the stand in the rapper's sex-trafficking trial.
The singer, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is shedding some light on the alleged abuse she says she endured from Combs for a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ventura told jurors she and Combs were in a relationship for a little over 10 years. She testified that their relationship started platonically when she was signed to his Bad Boy Records in 2006.
She was just 19 at the time.
Ventura later told the court she was "really confused" the first time Combs kissed her while celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas.
As their relationship continued, Ventura said some of their arguments would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."
She claimed: "He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down."
History of 'Freak Offs'
Ventura also discussed the night she was beaten by the rap star outside a Los Angeles hotel elevator, which has been documented by surveillance video.
She said the incident came after one of Combs' famous "Freak Offs," which she was asked to describe on the stand.
"Within the first year of our relationship, he proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism where he would watch me be in intercourse with a third party, specifically with another man," she testified.
Ventura said at the time she was "in love" with him, and participated to make him happy.
"I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to be doing especially as regularly as it became, but again, I was just in love and wanted to make him happy,”
Too Scared to Say 'No'
She explained a "Freak Off" would entail "hiring an escort and setting up this experience, so that I could perform for Sean."
She continued: "Eventually it became a job for me, pretty much, so I knew if it was something he wanted me to do, I had the contacts to set it up and get a hotel room and all of that, but in the beginning, Sean set it up. He was in charge."
Ventura said she was afraid to refuse Combs' commands, and claimed he controlled everything from her career to how she dressed.
"It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what 'no' could be or what 'no' could turn into," she said.
"And I just didn’t feel like I had much say in it at that time, being really super young, naive, total people pleaser. "I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or if he would write me off and just not want to be with me at all."
Parties Lasted for Days
Ventura testified that the "Freak Offs" could last days at a time, and she spent considerable time recovering from the drug use and dehydration that often accompanied the parties.
She said: "The 'Freak Offs' became a job, where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again."
Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to life in prison.