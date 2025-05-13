Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Update: Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Details Physical Abuse in Disturbing Testimony After World Saw Disgraced 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Beat Her In Shocking Video

She explained a "Freak Off" would entail "hiring an escort and setting up this experience, so that I could perform for Sean."

She continued: "Eventually it became a job for me, pretty much, so I knew if it was something he wanted me to do, I had the contacts to set it up and get a hotel room and all of that, but in the beginning, Sean set it up. He was in charge."

Ventura said she was afraid to refuse Combs' commands, and claimed he controlled everything from her career to how she dressed.

"It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what 'no' could be or what 'no' could turn into," she said.

"And I just didn’t feel like I had much say in it at that time, being really super young, naive, total people pleaser. "I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or if he would write me off and just not want to be with me at all."