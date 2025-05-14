Fresh 'Diddy' Horror: New Surveillance Video Reveals Full Horrors of 'Sex Fiend' Sean Combs' Frenzied Hotel Attack on Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura

RadarOnline.com can reveal the entire unedited footage was shown to court during the disgraced rapper's sex trafficking trial.

New surveillance video has revealed the full horrors of Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' attack on his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura .

Cassie is set to take the stand during the trial.

The video did not have sound, but the jury all watched on their monitors.

As seen in this unedited version of the video, Diddy can be seen in just a towel and physically assaulting Cassie as she lay on the floor before he dragged her down the hotel hallway by her sweatshirt.

While taking the stand, the singer discussed details about their alleged days-long sex parties , constant drug use and how their fights would turn physical.

On the second day of the trial, Ventura, 38, came face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend as she revealed horrifying details of their relationship.

Prosecutors showed the part of the clip when the hotel’s assistant security director at the time, Israel Florez, got involved.

Florez testified in court Tuesday and submitted an email that showed his report of the incident, which included stunning photos of the aftermath in the hotel room.

Prosecutors showed the part of the clip when the hotel’s assistant security director at the time, Israel Florez, got involved.

Florez, who is now a police officer, said after trying to help the situation, the disgraced music mogul attempted to offer him a bribe, allegedly saying: "You take care of this, I got you, let's go to my room."

During the incident, Florez claimed Diddy saw Ventura coming down the hall and "raised his voice" toward her.

"I then told him that if he didn't respect the guest, then he would be escorted out of property," Florez said.

Then, Combs allegedly pulled out about $100 in cash and told Florez: "You take care of this and I take care of you."

Florez said: "I declined the money and told Mr. Combs that all we needed was for him to stay in his room until check out, which is today."

As photos were being taken, Diddy allegedly appeared angry before he told the disgraced music mogul they "were not there to make it bigger than it already was."