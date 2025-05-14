Fresh 'Diddy' Horror: New Surveillance Video Reveals Full Horrors of 'Sex Fiend' Sean Combs' Frenzied Hotel Attack on Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura
New surveillance video has revealed the full horrors of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attack on his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the entire unedited footage was shown to court during the disgraced rapper's sex trafficking trial.
Cassie Takes The Stand
On the second day of the trial, Ventura, 38, came face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend as she revealed horrifying details of their relationship.
While taking the stand, the singer discussed details about their alleged days-long sex parties, constant drug use and how their fights would turn physical.
As seen in this unedited version of the video, Diddy can be seen in just a towel and physically assaulting Cassie as she lay on the floor before he dragged her down the hotel hallway by her sweatshirt.
The video did not have sound, but the jury all watched on their monitors.
The Security Guard
Prosecutors showed the part of the clip when the hotel’s assistant security director at the time, Israel Florez, got involved.
Florez testified in court Tuesday and submitted an email that showed his report of the incident, which included stunning photos of the aftermath in the hotel room.
Florez, who is now a police officer, said after trying to help the situation, the disgraced music mogul attempted to offer him a bribe, allegedly saying: "You take care of this, I got you, let's go to my room."
During the incident, Florez claimed Diddy saw Ventura coming down the hall and "raised his voice" toward her.
"I then told him that if he didn't respect the guest, then he would be escorted out of property," Florez said.
Then, Combs allegedly pulled out about $100 in cash and told Florez: "You take care of this and I take care of you."
Florez said: "I declined the money and told Mr. Combs that all we needed was for him to stay in his room until check out, which is today."
As photos were being taken, Diddy allegedly appeared angry before he told the disgraced music mogul they "were not there to make it bigger than it already was."
Combs then allegedly tried to grab the phone before he calmed down and, according to Florez, said: "It's just that I don't want to lose anything, and I can lose it all."
He reassures the rapper that they just want him to calm down and avoid further scenes before leaving.
Hotel Damage
Prosecutors then played a different version of the footage that Florez recorded off a monitor with his iPhone.
Florez testified that he recorded the hotel’s video of the attack on his cellphone because he wanted to describe what he saw to his wife and feared she wouldn’t believe him.
As for her own testimony, Cassie claimed in a since-settled lawsuit that Diddy had paid the same hotel $50,000 for the footage after the attack.
Two days later, the pair appeared on the red carpet holding hands for the premiere of The Perfect Match.