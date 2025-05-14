Diddy Trial Latest: Read the Full, Uncensored and Horrifying Testimony Given by 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Ex Cassie Ventura
Cassie Ventura's explosive and emotional testimony in court delivered allegations of physical, sexual and psychological abuse by Sean 'Diddy' Combs during their 10-year relationship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy, 55, watched his former girlfriend intensely when she took the stand at Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan — but she had no interest in returning his gaze.
How Ventura Was Introduced To Freak-Offs
Her appearance marked a dramatic moment in the trial of the rapper, who is charged with five criminal counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.
During her testimony, Ventura, 38, recounted her time with the rapper — beginning with what she considered an inappropriate kiss from him when he was her boss at the start of her music career and continuing into a years-long relationship in which she alleges he abused her physically and emotionally, and sexually assaulted and trafficked her.
She also testified Diddy coerced her into participating in "freak-offs" — days-long drug and sex-fueled parties with male escorts, which the music mogul allegedly filmed and directed down to the smallest details.
Ventura, who appeared in court visibly pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine's third child, spent much of her testimony sharing graphic accounts of the freak-offs, which have been central to the prosecution's case that Combs used his massive influence in the industry to turn people into sexual puppets.
Diddy Controlled 'Everything' At Sex Parties
According to her testimony, Diddy "choreographed" what people wore and whom they had sex with at the parties and took direct control over every aspect — including the use of lubricants, candles, linens and room temperature settings.
Ventura added that the freak-offs, in which she was instructed to have sex with male escorts while Combs watched, could last for two or three days at a time and happened in hotel rooms in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Turks and Caicos, and Ibiza.
Her first experience of a freak-off happened when she was just 22, and Venture admitted she felt "no choice" but to participate with a male escort, who she presumed was a "dancer."
She said: "He was paid to entertain, to dance and to have intercourse with me."
Ventura recalled how Diddy involved her in freak-offs weekly for a period of years, until about 2017 or 2018.
She was also given drugs, including cocaine, to stay awake, she said, since Diddy wouldn't allow her to sleep.
"It just felt like it was all I was good for to him," Ventura said, her voice breaking. "I was humiliated."
She began crying as she recalled feeling good about getting "one-on-one time" with Diddy during the parties. "It was the only time I could get" with him, she added.
Diddy's Blackmail Threat
Later, Ventura feared that she would be blackmailed with videos and images of her participation in the freak-offs, as well as threatened with violence.
"He had many resources" to spread those images on the internet, she said. "It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him. … Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming. So it’s hard to be able to decide in that moment what you need when he’s telling you what he wants."
Combs controlled much of her life, she said: "The freak-offs became a job. … There was no space to do anything else."
On Monday, defense attorney Teny Geragos told jurors that Ventura was “extremely jealous” over Diddy's ongoing romantic relationship with Kim Porter, the mother of several of Combs’s children. Porter died of pneumonia in 2018.
Diddy's Jealously Jibe
Her first day of testimony wrapped with the prosecution replaying footage of Diddy physically assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel in 2016.
Ventura said she was participating in a freak-off that day when Combs became violent. “After he hit me and I saw the result of it, I knew I had to get out,” she testified, adding that she wanted to appear in decent shape because she had a big movie premiere the following day.
"The next thing I knew, I was just thrown to the ground. It was really fast," Ventura said, as she watched footage of the incident.
When asked why she stayed on the ground as Diddy kicked her, she replied, "because it felt like the safest place to be."