Diddy Trial Latest: Read the Full, Uncensored and Horrifying Testimony Given by 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Ex Cassie Ventura

Her appearance marked a dramatic moment in the trial of the rapper, who is charged with five criminal counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

During her testimony, Ventura, 38, recounted her time with the rapper — beginning with what she considered an inappropriate kiss from him when he was her boss at the start of her music career and continuing into a years-long relationship in which she alleges he abused her physically and emotionally, and sexually assaulted and trafficked her.