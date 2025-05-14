Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Admits She Battled Stomach Issues, Infection and Mouth Sores From Rapper's Horrifying 'Freak Off' Parties

Cassie Ventura was back on the stand in the Diddy trial.

May 14 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Cassie Ventura said the effects of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex-filled "Freak Off" parties left her in pain both mentally and physically, RadarOnline.com can report.

The singer, and Combs' ex, took the witness stand for a second day at the disgraced music mogul's sex trafficking trial.

Ventura shared graphic details about parties organized by Combs.

Back in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson asked the 38-year-old what "medical issues" she experienced as a result of the over-the-top parties.

She explained: "I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs."

Ventura further shared that the "Freak-Offs" would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often-graphic sex sessions coming "back to back."

The singer said she also developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies, because of all the substances she would come in contact with, including oil and lubricants.

"(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," she shared.

More to Come...This is a Developing Story

