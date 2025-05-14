Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Admits She Battled Stomach Issues, Infection and Mouth Sores From Rapper's Horrifying 'Freak Off' Parties

The singer, and Combs' ex, took the witness stand for a second day at the disgraced music mogul's sex trafficking trial.

Cassie Ventura said the effects of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex-filled "Freak Off" parties left her in pain both mentally and physically, RadarOnline.com can report.

Back in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson asked the 38-year-old what "medical issues" she experienced as a result of the over-the-top parties.

She explained: "I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs."

Ventura further shared that the "Freak-Offs" would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often-graphic sex sessions coming "back to back."

The singer said she also developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies, because of all the substances she would come in contact with, including oil and lubricants.

"(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," she shared.