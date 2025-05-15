Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Shocking 'Freak Off' Photos: Sensational Images Show the Rapper's Disturbing Gatherings as Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Spills All While on Stand

Pictures from inside Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties showed the results after federal agents conducted thorough searches after one party, allegedly discovering over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

"Freak Off" supplies, including ketamine and ecstasy, were also found in the lavish properties.

Authorities also uncovered three AR-15 rifles, with defaced serial numbers in the 55-year-old's Miami bedroom closet, however, the weapons had been "broken down into parts, along with magazines with ammunition loaded in them."

According to the original indictment: "On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims or/and witnesses to his abuse."