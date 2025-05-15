Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Shocking 'Freak Off' Photos: Sensational Images Show the Rapper's Disturbing Gatherings as Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Spills All While on Stand
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had to sit through several days of graphic testimony during his sex trafficking trial from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura about the sordid sexual activities that took place during the rapper's now infamous "Freak Off' parties.
RadarOnline.com has obtained photos from the aftermath of those parties, which only offer a hint at the levels of debauchery in which guests engaged.
Inside Look
Pictures from inside Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties showed the results after federal agents conducted thorough searches after one party, allegedly discovering over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.
"Freak Off" supplies, including ketamine and ecstasy, were also found in the lavish properties.
Authorities also uncovered three AR-15 rifles, with defaced serial numbers in the 55-year-old's Miami bedroom closet, however, the weapons had been "broken down into parts, along with magazines with ammunition loaded in them."
According to the original indictment: "On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims or/and witnesses to his abuse."
Combs Liked To Watch
Ventura began testifying on Tuesday the rapper forced her to have sex with male escorts while he watched during the drug-fueled sex parties he called "Freak Offs."
She explained: "Within the first year of our relationship, he proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism, where he would watch me be in intercourse with a third party, specifically with another man."
Ventura said at the time she only went through with the taxing parties because she was "in love" with Combs.
"I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to be doing, especially as regularly as it became, but again, I was just in love and wanted to make him happy."
Ventura's Responsibilities
She explained a "Freak Off" would entail "hiring an escort and setting up this experience, so that I could perform for Sean."
She continued: "Eventually it became a job for me, pretty much, so I knew if it was something he wanted me to do, I had the contacts to set it up and get a hotel room and all of that, but in the beginning, Sean set it up. He was in charge."
Ventura said she was afraid to refuse Combs' commands and claimed he controlled everything from her career to how she dressed.
"It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what 'no' could be or what 'no' could turn into," she said.
Recovery Process
Ventura said recovering from the aftermath of the "Freak Offs" involved taking IV fluids, getting massages and often taking drugs and opiates. She confessed: "Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily."
On Wednesday, jurors were shown graphic images from the group orgies, which were shown on private screens to protect her privacy.
Jurors were seen taking deep breaths as they faced the pictures. Some darted their eyes away from the screens, while others shook their heads and looked down.
The visibly pregnant singer confessed to feeling "empty" and "gross" after the "Freak Offs," thinking of them as unwanted work.
"Okay I did my job and now I’m going about the rest of my life," she shared. "The same feelings over and over.”