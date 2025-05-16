Read the Full, Uncensored Texts Cassie Ventura Sent Sean 'Diddy' Combs — As His Defense Team Brutally Ask Her 'Why Did You Keep Going Back?'

"That's not being in a relationship with someone that you love and are in love with... I am really hurt by the way you deal with me, I don't need your money, I need some attention," Ventura read the email she sent aloud in court.

Estevao was not done there, as she next told Ventura to read for the jury all of the messages about the infamous "freak offs," after she claimed she felt "empty" and "gross" after participating in the parties.

In a message in 2009, Combs wrote to Ventura: "When do you want to freak off? lol," to which she replied, "I'm always ready to freak off."

He later gushed: I can't wait to watch you. I want you to get real hott (sic)," and she responded, "Me too, I just want it to be uncontrollable."