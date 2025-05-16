Read the Full, Uncensored Texts Cassie Ventura Sent Sean 'Diddy' Combs — As His Defense Team Brutally Ask Her 'Why Did You Keep Going Back?'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been grilled by his defense team, forcing the pregnant singer to read out text messages she sent the now disgraced rapper during their toxic relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 38-year-old has been testifying against Combs in his sex trafficking trial, admitting she was part of numerous "Freak Off" parties, which left her in physical pain.
Graphic Messages Revealed
During her testimony, Ventura admitted to being "insanely jealous" when the Bad Boy Records founder hung out with other women, as defense lawyer Anna Estevao called out the witness' emails and text messages she sent Combs early on in their romance, which lasted over a decade.
In a 2008 email, Ventura gushed, "I love you sooo much," after Combs thanked her for flying to Atlanta to be with him. A year later, in August 2009, he would write, "I love you sooooo much it makes me cry."
However, in an April 2010 email, Ventura complained about Combs being on his phone more often than spending time with her.
'I'm Always Ready to Freak Off'
"That's not being in a relationship with someone that you love and are in love with... I am really hurt by the way you deal with me, I don't need your money, I need some attention," Ventura read the email she sent aloud in court.
Estevao was not done there, as she next told Ventura to read for the jury all of the messages about the infamous "freak offs," after she claimed she felt "empty" and "gross" after participating in the parties.
In a message in 2009, Combs wrote to Ventura: "When do you want to freak off? lol," to which she replied, "I'm always ready to freak off."
He later gushed: I can't wait to watch you. I want you to get real hott (sic)," and she responded, "Me too, I just want it to be uncontrollable."
Ventura became clearly uncomfortable when the attorney asked her to read messages highlighting everything she wanted to do during the sex gatherings.
"If you ever don't want to read the message, I can read it for you," Estevao told her, but the offer was rejected.
In multiple messages, Ventura used the initials "FO" to refer to the "freak offs," and said in a July 2013 text to the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker: "Wish we could've FO'd before you left."
"I love our FOs when we both want it," she also wrote in 2017.
The End Of the 'Freak Offs'
Explaining her reasoning behind her words, Ventura told the court: "I would say loving FOs were just words at that point."
Despite the defense questioning why Ventura stuck around, the jury was shown texts that indicated she did not want to continue with the "freak offs."
"Wanna freak off one last time tonight?" Combs wrote in a message, to which she responded: "I don't want to freak off for our last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives."
During Ventura's second day of testimony, she revealed she suffered "medical issues" as a result of the parties. She explained the x-rated events would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often-graphic sex sessions coming "back to back," and also said she developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies, because of all the substances she would come in contact with.
"(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," Ventura said on the stand.
Combs, who is currently facing numerous charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, will have his trial continue on Monday, May 19.