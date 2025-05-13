EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: All of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Tactics Revealed As He Battles for Life in Sex Trafficking Trial — From Hiring Heavyweight 'Jury Doctor' to Sporting 'Sympathy-Inducing' Gray Hair
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is making a calculated push to gain support in his sex trafficking trial.
Opening statements in Combs' courtroom showdown began this week, and the embattled rapper may be working to sway the jury with moves like showing off graying hair and bringing in an expert jury consultant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old showed up to trial with sudden silver strands that most likely stunned jurors – but insiders also say the courtroom shocker could actually score him major sympathy votes.
The hip-hop heavyweight, now locked up and cut off from his usual glam squad, revealed his graying hair during a recent court appearance. He finished off his new look with a white shirt and gray sweater overtop.
Now that jurors are seeing his aged look up close, jury consultant Alan Tuerkheimer said it might just help sway opinions in Combs' favor.
How Combs' Attempt at Looking Older Could Sway Jurors
He said: "The hope is that, given the lascivious nature of some of the alleged acts he participated in, the jury sees a more seasoned and grown-up version of his former self.
Los Angeles lawyer Joshua Ritter also added: "One of the central questions (jurors) have in their head is, 'Could this person have committed these crimes?'
"And if you’re looking over at someone who appears gray – gray hair, gray beard, dressed in kind of a sweater and doesn’t look like the kind of person that would commit the sorts of atrocities that are going to be alleged – that might play at least a subconscious role in their heads."
The Bad Boy Records mogul's explosive sex-trafficking trial officially began Monday in Manhattan federal court, and he also appeared to bring some backup – with his aging mother and two of his kids standing by his side.
He was arrested in September and has denied all charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.
Along with his look, Combs has been pulling out even more stops to appear more genuine inside the courtroom – including giving a kind remark to a pregnant reporter and appearing "nervous."
A courtroom source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "He made a good impression. He was humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times – which humanized him.
"The judge cracked a few jokes, and Diddy laughed along. It was surreal, but he actually enjoyed it."
Combs Hires a Secret Weapon for Trial
Earlier this month, it was revealed Combs hired Jury consultant Linda Moreno to assist his top-tier defense team – including Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos – in profiling potential jurors.
The move came after federal prosecutors issued a third superseding indictment in April, adding new charges of sex trafficking and transporting individuals for prostitution.
Moreno rose to prominence as a top jury consultant after working on major cases like the 2005 trial of Florida professor Sami Al-Arian, who faced terrorism-related charges under the Patriot Act.
She's also a licensed attorney and served as lead counsel in that case.
Twelve New Yorkers and six alternates – who haven’t been told they're alternates – were sworn in as jurors on Monday.
The panel spans ages 30 to 74, averaging 52, and represents the Southern District of New York, with five from Manhattan, three from the Bronx, and four from Westchester.
The group includes eight men and four women.