EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Wild and Kinky Life of Male Escort 'The Punisher' Who Spilled Beans on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Wild 'Cross-Dressing Burqa Freak-Off'
The male escort who testified he was hired to put on private sex shows for Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a long history as an exotic dancer-for-hire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes is also an aspiring actor and reality star who has been dubbed New York's "Magic Mike."
'Freak Off' Details Revealed
Hayes testified at the hip-hop mogul's sex-trafficking trial that he was hired to create "sexy, erotic scenes" with Combs' then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a private hotel room.
He also claimed Combs would watch the action from the corner while pleasuring himself.
The dancer was paid as much as $2,000 per "performance" and added he participated in at least a dozen of the singer's now-infamous "Freak Offs."
Hayes wrote about his relationship with Combs and Ventura in the male impotence self-help book he wrote, explaining that Ventura, who referred to Combs' as her "husband," had a "voyeur fetish and enjoyed watching her in sexy scenes."
"She wanted us to sit across from each other while sensually covering ourselves with baby oil," he wrote. "The goal was to make it look (as) hot and sexy as possible while her husband watched from a distant corner across the room. Most importantly, we were supposed to act like her husband was not there and not acknowledge his presence at all."
Exotic Dancing History
While he found the request odd, Hayes, who was also featured on the VH-1 reality show I Love Money, has a well-established history of delivering for his clients.
"The Punisher" has boasted he has performed over 7,000 adult-themed stage shows across the country.
According to one online review, Hayes "jaw-dropping movements and hip thrusts provide audiences with a show they won’t easily forget. He knows how to keep his audience filled with excitement and anticipation, being on the edge of their seats as he performs."
And in a 2015 interview with the New York Post, Hayes confessed sometimes the parties can extend beyond the club.
"(Customers) will say, ‘You’re coming home with me tonight,'" said Hayes, who admitted he's "lost count" of the number of post-performance one-night stands he’s had.
Cassie's Claims
Ventura spent the better part of four days describing her relationship with Combs, and admitted she was part of the rappers' numerous "Freak Off" parties, during which Combs would often turn violent, with Ventura testifying he would "put hands on (her)."
Ventura said there were times during their relationship when she would try to fight back after Combs hit her. But, she "learned that it could escalate the fight more and make it worse for myself."
She confessed to feeling "empty" and "gross" after the "Freak Offs," thinking of them as unwanted work.
Ventura revealed their relationship ended in 2018 after Combs allegedly raped her after she had begun dating her now-husband, Fine.
She said she and Diddy had a friendly "closure conversation" about their break-up at a restaurant in Malibu, California, before he took her to her apartment and attacked her in her home.
"I went inside, he came in and raped me on the living room floor," she testified. "I remember crying and saying no. It was fast, his eyes were black."