EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Wild and Kinky Life of Male Escort 'The Punisher' Who Spilled Beans on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Wild 'Cross-Dressing Burqa Freak-Off'

Hayes testified at the hip-hop mogul's sex-trafficking trial that he was hired to create "sexy, erotic scenes" with Combs' then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a private hotel room.

He also claimed Combs would watch the action from the corner while pleasuring himself.

The dancer was paid as much as $2,000 per "performance" and added he participated in at least a dozen of the singer's now-infamous "Freak Offs."

Hayes wrote about his relationship with Combs and Ventura in the male impotence self-help book he wrote, explaining that Ventura, who referred to Combs' as her "husband," had a "voyeur fetish and enjoyed watching her in sexy scenes."

"She wanted us to sit across from each other while sensually covering ourselves with baby oil," he wrote. "The goal was to make it look (as) hot and sexy as possible while her husband watched from a distant corner across the room. Most importantly, we were supposed to act like her husband was not there and not acknowledge his presence at all."