Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Wild and Kinky Life of Male Escort 'The Punisher' Who Spilled Beans on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Wild 'Cross-Dressing Burqa Freak-Off'

Photo of Diddy and The Punisher
Source: EGA;@getpunished/instagram

The male escort who testified he was hired to put on private sex shows for Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a long history as an exotic dance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The male escort who testified he was hired to put on private sex shows for Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a long history as an exotic dancer-for-hire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes is also an aspiring actor and reality star who has been dubbed New York's "Magic Mike."

Article continues below advertisement

'Freak Off' Details Revealed

sharay hayes getpunished ig
Source: @getpunished/instagram

He claimed Combs would watch the action from the corner while pleasuring himself.

Hayes testified at the hip-hop mogul's sex-trafficking trial that he was hired to create "sexy, erotic scenes" with Combs' then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a private hotel room.

He also claimed Combs would watch the action from the corner while pleasuring himself.

The dancer was paid as much as $2,000 per "performance" and added he participated in at least a dozen of the singer's now-infamous "Freak Offs."

Hayes wrote about his relationship with Combs and Ventura in the male impotence self-help book he wrote, explaining that Ventura, who referred to Combs' as her "husband," had a "voyeur fetish and enjoyed watching her in sexy scenes."

"She wanted us to sit across from each other while sensually covering ourselves with baby oil," he wrote. "The goal was to make it look (as) hot and sexy as possible while her husband watched from a distant corner across the room. Most importantly, we were supposed to act like her husband was not there and not acknowledge his presence at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Exotic Dancing History

diddy escort the punisher pixnews
Source: @PIX11News/Youtube

The exotic dancer boasted he has performed over 7,000 adult-themed stage shows.

While he found the request odd, Hayes, who was also featured on the VH-1 reality show I Love Money, has a well-established history of delivering for his clients.

"The Punisher" has boasted he has performed over 7,000 adult-themed stage shows across the country.

According to one online review, Hayes "jaw-dropping movements and hip thrusts provide audiences with a show they won’t easily forget. He knows how to keep his audience filled with excitement and anticipation, being on the edge of their seats as he performs."

And in a 2015 interview with the New York Post, Hayes confessed sometimes the parties can extend beyond the club.

"(Customers) will say, ‘You’re coming home with me tonight,'" said Hayes, who admitted he's "lost count" of the number of post-performance one-night stands he’s had.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie's Claims

diddy hampton white party
Source: MEGA

Diddy's girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand during the trial and made claims about the parties.

Ventura spent the better part of four days describing her relationship with Combs, and admitted she was part of the rappers' numerous "Freak Off" parties, during which Combs would often turn violent, with Ventura testifying he would "put hands on (her)."

Ventura said there were times during their relationship when she would try to fight back after Combs hit her. But, she "learned that it could escalate the fight more and make it worse for myself."

She confessed to feeling "empty" and "gross" after the "Freak Offs," thinking of them as unwanted work.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel Admits She Has to Wear a 'Happy Face' As Rumors Mount She Is Done With Husband Justin Timberlake

Split photo of Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry

Carrie Underwood Feels 'Ambushed' By Katy Perry's 'Attempt to Return to American Idol' and is Fighting For Her Job After Show's Ratings Collapse

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

cassie ventura text messages sean diddy combs abuse testimony
Source: MEGA

Ventura revealed their relationship ended in 2018 after Combs allegedly raped her.

Ventura revealed their relationship ended in 2018 after Combs allegedly raped her after she had begun dating her now-husband, Fine.

She said she and Diddy had a friendly "closure conversation" about their break-up at a restaurant in Malibu, California, before he took her to her apartment and attacked her in her home.

"I went inside, he came in and raped me on the living room floor," she testified. "I remember crying and saying no. It was fast, his eyes were black."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.