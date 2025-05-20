Wendy Williams Desperately Tried to WARN Industry About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Parties Years Before The Rapper Was Arrested
Years before Sean 'Diddy' Combs' was arrested – Wendy Williams tried to warn the industry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal in the new hour-long special, Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams?, those close to the former television host revealed details about her relationship with the disgraced music mogul before it all went south.
Wendy's Warning
Williams, 60, spent much of her time warning the industry about Diddy's ways and parties – but nobody believed the former television host.
In the hour-long special presented by EXTRA, those once close to Williams explained how she was often feuding with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood because of her career in radio.
"She knew what the streets were talking about, and she just wanted to deliver the message," radio host Henry Brown said.
"Wendy's feud with Diddy goes way back because, keep in mind, they sort of came up together," reporter Carlos Greer said.
Problems started between Diddy and Williams after she began questioning his sexuality, and because of that, she claimed he got her fired from a radio job.
"She was always talking about Puff and alluding to all of these parties... but back then no one had no idea this stuff was going on. It was just rumored. It's just crazy now today this is all now blowing up," Brown added.
"If you trace the history of pop culture for the last few decades and there's a controversy, you can often times find Wendy Williams at the center of it," writer Dan Adler said.
Wendy Breaks Silence On Diddy
As previously reported, Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.
Shortly after the arrest made headlines all over the world, the former TV personality broke her silence to The Daily Mail in October.
Williams said she has allegedly known about the disgraced music producer's behavior for a long time.
She said: "What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it.'
"Including some people from my family who have said the same."
As for the disturbing video of Diddy shoving and kicking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016, Williams added: "You know how I feel about that? It is about time.
"To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific. But now you have to think, 'How many more times? How many people? How many more women?' It’s just so horrible."
The Rise and Fall of Wendy
In the documentary, those who worked with Williams and were once close to the television host came forward with stories about her rise to superstardom and the painful downfall she has been facing.
It also revealed details about her marriage to Kevin Hunter – and the brutal ending after his affair and "love child."
Williams, who was once one of the most beloved and popular hosts on television, has suffered career and personal struggles within the last few years.
Due to her battle with Graves' disease, The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2022 after 13 seasons.
Also in 2022, a legal guardianship was also initiated to oversee her financial and health affairs due to her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
The guardianship was established after concerns were raised by Wells Fargo.