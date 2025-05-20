Wendy Williams Desperately Tried to WARN Industry About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Parties Years Before The Rapper Was Arrested

RadarOnline.com can reveal in the new hour-long special, Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams?, those close to the former television host revealed details about her relationship with the disgraced music mogul before it all went south.

Williams, 60, spent much of her time warning the industry about Diddy's ways and parties – but nobody believed the former television host.

In the hour-long special presented by EXTRA, those once close to Williams explained how she was often feuding with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood because of her career in radio.

"She knew what the streets were talking about, and she just wanted to deliver the message," radio host Henry Brown said.