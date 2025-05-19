Read the Sexually Explicit Cassie Ventura Texts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs His Defense Team Savagely Used Against Her After Emotional 'Abuse' Testimony
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial exploded with drama as the courtroom was rocked by the reading of his steamy text exchanges with Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The messages surfaced in court over the past few days as the disgraced rapper's legal team tried to shut down the abuse claims and paint Ventura, 38, as a willing player in his alleged "Freak-Offs."
Though some of messages laced throughout the 162 pages of legal documents seemed harmless, others were loaded with X-rated shockers.
In one jaw-dropping text revealed by Combs' legal team, Ventura admitted there were "a lot of d--ks" and "a lot of partying" at an unnamed event.
In another explicit message, the 55-year-old music mogul told Ventura he was going to "eat that p---y."
In some less explosive texts, the Me & U singer accused Combs of treating her like a "sidepiece," while Combs told her to get in touch once she got "(herself) together."
A specific message from 2017 even showed Ventura telling the rapper she was "too excited" about one of their upcoming "Freak-Offs."
She further messaged Combs about leaving behind an iPad – which she testified was used to film their sex marathons.
Jurors were also told Combs texted Ventura saying, "have fun, impress me," while she was on her way to a sex shop to gather supplies for one of his explicit parties.
Over four grueling days on the stand, Combs' attorney, Anna Estevao, had the singer read aloud several texts she had sent the rapper during their relationship, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.
One of the texts Ventura read, dated August 7, 2009, said: "I can’t wait to stare at some big black d--k."
Another message, where Ventura graphically expressed what she was eager for her then-boyfriend to do, was so explicit that the singer asked the judge to call for a break.
Ventura's Husband Calls Out Combs
After completing her testimony – during which she revealed that she took part in the parties to please Combs and avoid his anger – her husband, Alex Fine, issued a heartfelt statement.
He said: "Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past.
"I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."
Speaking on Combs, Fine added: "Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room.
"You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.
"Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her."
More on Ventura's Testimony
Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, stands accused of sex trafficking women during his "Freak-Offs," along with other serious offenses. If found guilty, he could face a life sentence.
He has endured multiple days of explicit testimony from his ex-girlfriend during his sex trafficking trial, detailing the disturbing sexual activities that occurred at the rapper’s notorious parties.
Ventura began testifying on Tuesday the rapper forced her to have sex with male escorts while he watched during the drug-fueled sex parties.
At the time, the singer said she only went through with the taxing parties because she was "in love" with Combs.
She explained a "Freak Off" would entail "hiring an escort and setting up this experience, so that I could perform for Sean."
Ventura said she was afraid to refuse Combs' commands and claimed he controlled everything – from her career to how she dressed.
She further explained how recovering from the aftermath of the "Freak Offs" involved taking IV fluids, getting massages, and often taking drugs and opiates.
Combs' trial continues this week, with Danity Kane band member Dawn Richard and Ventura's former best friend, Kerry Morgan, taking the stand on Monday.