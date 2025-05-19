Read the Sexually Explicit Cassie Ventura Texts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs His Defense Team Savagely Used Against Her After Emotional 'Abuse' Testimony

After completing her testimony – during which she revealed that she took part in the parties to please Combs and avoid his anger – her husband, Alex Fine, issued a heartfelt statement.

He said: "Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past.

"I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."

Speaking on Combs, Fine added: "Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room.

"You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.

"Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her."