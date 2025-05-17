Your tip
Cassie Ventura's Husband Alex Fine Breaks Silence to Reveal How he Really Feels About Wife Testifying at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

Composite photo of Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @cassie/Instagram; MEGA

Cassie Ventura's husband issued a statement in court.

Profile Image

May 17 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, has stepped into the spotlight, passionately defending his wife after her emotionally taxing four-day testimony against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his high-profile sex trafficking trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has faced an emotional whirlwind as the 8-month pregnant pop star recounted the trauma she allegedly endured during her tumultuous relationship with the music mogul.

cassie ventura husband alex fine testifying sean diddy combs trial
Source: @Cassie/MEGA

Cassie Ventura testified in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

Fine’s heartfelt statement, which was read by attorney Douglas Wigdor on Friday, May 16, read: "Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past." The emotional weight of the testimony left Fine with mixed feelings.

He admitted: "There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there." While grappling with the difficult emotions, Fine found moments to feel pride, stating: "I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass." After also expressing his "profound anger" at the man who subjected his wife to years of abuse, Fine spoke directly to Diddy and asserted: "You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

cassie ventura sean diddy combs dragging freak off surveillance video
Source: Department of Defense

Survailence footage captured Diddy physically abusing Cassie Ventura.

Fine made it clear that Ventura's strength was the result of her own hard work and determination.

"He explained: "I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself.

"Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her."

The singer's husband ended his statment by expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received, stating that they are now focused on moving forward: "Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us."

He also asked for privacy as they prepare to welcome their third child into a world "that is now safer because of his mom".

cassie ventura husband alex fine testifying sean diddy combs trial
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura was 8 months pregnant when she testified in court.

In the lawsuit she filed against Diddy in November 2023, Ventura accused the music mogul of rape and sexual assault.

Just one day after her allegations went public, the former couple settled out of court for a total of $20 million — an amount Diddy has denied any wrongdoing to justify paying.

After filing her lawsuit, the Ventura testified that she canceled a planned music tour, contrary to the defense's claims that nothing prevented her from performing.

“I was overwhelmed and did not want to be away from my children,” she stated, revealing her commitment to her family, as she shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4, with Fine.

During the trial, a prosecutor posed a stinging question: “Would you give that money back if it meant you never had to have freak offs?”

She responded: “I would have agency and autonomy. I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to get it back."

cassie ventura husband alex fine testifying sean diddy combs trial
Source: MEGA

Cassie claimed Diddy forced her to participate in 'freak offs'.

While Ventura stands by her allegations, Combs has continued to deny them, asserting that all sexual encounters were consensual.

However, uncut surveillance footage was already shown in the trial, showing the disgraced rapper kicking, beating and pulling his ex around the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

Diddy faces serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering, and could face life in prison if convicted.

