Cassie Ventura's Husband Alex Fine Breaks Silence to Reveal How he Really Feels About Wife Testifying at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

Fine made it clear that Ventura's strength was the result of her own hard work and determination.

"He explained: "I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself.

"Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her."

The singer's husband ended his statment by expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received, stating that they are now focused on moving forward: "Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us."

He also asked for privacy as they prepare to welcome their third child into a world "that is now safer because of his mom".