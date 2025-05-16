Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Chaos: Disgraced Rapper's Lawyers Accused of Stalling Pregnant Cassie Ventura's Testimony In Desperate Attempt to Trigger a Mistrial

Ventura is eight-and-a-half months pregnant – and the hours-long testimony has been visibly stressful on her.

Prosecutors were furious the cross-examination from Combs' team dragged on over multiple days, and speculated that it might have all been part of a bigger plan.

The 38-year-old is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, and many court analysts wondered what might have happened had her testimony lasted into Monday, but she suddenly went into labor over the weekend.

They concluded that could have been grounds for a mistrial, something Combs would love to see.

On Thursday, after Ventura's third day of testimony, federal prosecutors sent a letter to the judge stating: "The defendant should not now be afforded the opportunity to hold Ms. Ventura on cross-examination over the weekend, offering him an additional two days to review transcripts of the witness’s testimony to prepare additional cross-examination inquiry, or risk a mistrial if the witness goes into labor."