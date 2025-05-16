Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Chaos: Disgraced Rapper's Lawyers Accused of Stalling Pregnant Cassie Ventura's Testimony In Desperate Attempt to Trigger a Mistrial
A very pregnant Cassie Ventura spent nearly 20 hours spread over four days sharing graphically personal information about her ex-boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, during his explosive sex trafficking trial.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal her excruciatingly long testimony might have been a specific ploy from the defense to bring about a mistrial.
Ventura is eight-and-a-half months pregnant – and the hours-long testimony has been visibly stressful on her.
Prosecutors were furious the cross-examination from Combs' team dragged on over multiple days, and speculated that it might have all been part of a bigger plan.
The 38-year-old is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, and many court analysts wondered what might have happened had her testimony lasted into Monday, but she suddenly went into labor over the weekend.
They concluded that could have been grounds for a mistrial, something Combs would love to see.
On Thursday, after Ventura's third day of testimony, federal prosecutors sent a letter to the judge stating: "The defendant should not now be afforded the opportunity to hold Ms. Ventura on cross-examination over the weekend, offering him an additional two days to review transcripts of the witness’s testimony to prepare additional cross-examination inquiry, or risk a mistrial if the witness goes into labor."
Judge's Orders
Judge Arun Subramanian seemed to agree with the prosecutors, and told both sides they would have until today to finish cross-examination.
However, Combs’ lead defense counsel Marc Agnifilo objected to the hard deadline for her testimony to wrap, arguing: "This is a critical witness in a case that involves a life sentence."
That seemed to only infuriate the judge, who clapped: "In what universe did you not understand this was important, given it was in numerous filings and discussed among the parties several times?
"This witness was going to be done this week. You have a day-and-a-half."
Both sides followed the judge's orders, and Ventura was dismissed from the stand Friday afternoon.
Physical and Mental Toll
Over the course of her time on the witness stand, Ventura painted a picture of a physically and mentally abusive relationship with Combs.
She told jurors she and Combs were in a relationship for a little over 10 years. She testified that their relationship started platonically when she was signed to his Bad Boy Records in 2006 at the age of 19.
However, as their relationship continued, Ventura said some of their arguments would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."
She claimed: "He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down."
The End of Their Relationship
She also admitted she was part of the rappers' numerous "Freak Off" parties, during which Combs would often turn violent, with Ventura testifying he would "put hands on (her)."
Ventura said there were times during their relationship when she would try to fight back after Combs hit her. But, she "learned that it could escalate the fight more and make it worse for myself."
She confessed to feeling "empty" and "gross" after the "Freak Offs," thinking of them as unwanted work.
Ventura revealed their relationship ended in 2018 after Combs allegedly raped her after she had begun dating her now-husband, Fine.
She said she and Diddy had a friendly "closure conversation" about their break-up at a restaurant in Malibu, California, before he took her to her apartment and attacked her in her home.
"I went inside, he came in and raped me on the living room floor," she testified. "I remember crying and saying no. It was fast, his eyes were black."