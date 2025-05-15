Diddy Trial Latest: Shamed Rapper's Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura Tells How She Was Left 'Black Eyed' and 'Wept' as She Was 'Raped' By Bad Boy Records Founder
Cassie Ventura has claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her in 2018, sparking the end of a decade-long relationship tainted by extreme violence, abuses of power and disturbing sex marathons.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pregnant singer, taking the stand as a witness for a second day in the disgraced rapper's sex trafficking trial, alleged the music mogul raped her after she had begun dating her now-husband, Alex Fine.
Diddy's Sex Attack
Ventura, 38, said she and Diddy had a friendly "closure conversation" about their break-up at a restaurant in Malibu, California, before he took her to her apartment and allegedly attacked her in her home.
Cassie said: "I went inside, he came in and raped me on the living room floor.
"I remember crying and saying no. It was fast, his eyes were black."
Cassie And Diddy's History
Sporting gray hair and wearing a gray tracksuit, Combs is on trial for five criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The hip-hop mogul first started dating Ventura in 2007 when she released her self-titled under his music label, Bad Boy Records.
He produced the album and featured on a remix of her hit song Me & U alongside rapper Yung Joc.
They broke up in 2018, the year before she married personal trainer Fine.
'Coerced Into Freak-Offs'
Ventura began testifying on Tuesday May 13 about how the rapper forced her to have sex with male escorts while he watched during drug-fueled sex parties he called "freak-offs."
On Wednesday, jurors were shown graphic images from the freak-offs as Ventura described what was happening in each picture, which were shown on private screens to protect her privacy.
Jurors were seen taking deep breaths as they faced the pictures.
Some darted their eyes away from the screens, while others shook their heads and looked down.
One even put her hand over her heart.
'Violent Behavior And Manipulative Control'
EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta 'Getting Close' to 'Lonely and Isolated' Prince Harry After Actor's World-Famous Intimate Dance With Royal Rebel's Tragic Mom Princess Diana
The singer said she was terrified to refuse Diddy's orders out of fear he would share videos of the freak-offs, paired with his increasingly violent behavior and manipulative control.
She told the court Combs made incessant demands for the orgies, which took place weekly and would last for up to four days as she took drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, and mushrooms to stay awake.
The singer testified the rapper ordered escorts to urinate on her on multiple occasions.
She said: "I was an object."
When prosecutors asked her why she was testifying, she told the court: "I can't carry this anymore. What's wrong is wrong."
Ventura finished her direct questioning from prosecutors on Wednesday. The defense's cross-examination is set to get underway on Thursday.
Combs, who was supported in court by family members including mother Janice Combs, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been stone-faced in court – besides a smile to greet his family – as prosecutors continue to paint him as the ringleader of a criminal enterprise.
He has denied all allegations against him and insisted he's only engaged in consensual sex.