Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rap Rival 50 Cent Reveals Video Of Disgraced Music Mogul Bashing Donald Trump — As Hopes for a Presidential Pardon Plummet
As the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs enters another crucial day of testimony, a newly resurfaced video – shared by nemesis 50 Cent – could derail any hope the music mogul has of begging President Trump for a pardon, RadarOnline.com can report.
A day earlier, a friend of Cassie Ventura's told the jury her harrowing story of the time Combs dangerously dangled her over a 17-story high-rise balcony, leaving her suffering from night terrors and paranoia.
'Victim-2'
On Thursday, a third alleged victim of Combs is taking the stand. The woman, who will testify under the pseudonym of Jane, is expected to tell the jury that the disgraced rapper used "lies, drugs, threats, and violence" to force her to participate in Combs' now infamous "Freak Offs."
"Jane" is the previously mentioned "Victim-2" in the prosecution's indictment.
Combs' ex, Ventura, has already come forward and revealed she was the woman identified as "Victim-1."
The three remaining anonymous victims have asked to be referred to at the trial using only a pseudonym, including "Jane." Prosecutors are also asking Combs' attorneys not to share any identifying details about them.
50's Two Cents
As the court battle drags on, Combs' could be counting on some divine presidential intervention from Trump, who has hinted he would consider pardoning him if he is convicted of sex-trafficking and racketeering.
But the Come With Me rapper could have his previous words come back to bite him after rival 50 Cent shared a video of Combs bashing the then-presidential candidate while throwing his support to Joe Biden.
"If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there will be a race war," Combs can be heard on tape saying in 2020. "That’s why this message is not just to Black people, you know what I’m saying? This message is to everybody.
This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in a situation."
Where's the Beef?
Combs backed up his opinion of Trump, writing that October, just before the election: "The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO."
"We can't allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR."
50 Cent's beef with Combs dates all the way back to 2006, when 50 dropped his diss track The Bomb, in which he accused Combs of being behind the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G.
The two have exchanged blows ever since then, but things were taken to a 10 when Combs' mansion was raided in March 2024 as part of the sex trafficking investigation.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, would then claim he always suspected Combs of alleged illegal behavior and even noted he was working on a Netflix series about Combs' abuse case.
The In da Club rapper also made clear his relationship with Combs was mostly all about "work," admitting: "There wouldn't be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other."
Dangerous Diddy
On Wednesday, Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan claimed she had a terrifying near-death experience in 2016 after one of Combs' infamous "Freak Off" parties.
Bongolan, a friend of Combs' former girlfriend and previous witness Ventura, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination before taking the stand.
Finally being called to testify, the designer described the physical and mental aftermath of the terrifying event.
Bongolan told jurors she suffered a "bruise on the back of my leg and back and neck pain."
She also said the event has continued to haunt her, sharing, "I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep at times."