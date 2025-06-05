Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rap Rival 50 Cent Reveals Video Of Disgraced Music Mogul Bashing Donald Trump — As Hopes for a Presidential Pardon Plummet

On Thursday, a third alleged victim of Combs is taking the stand. The woman, who will testify under the pseudonym of Jane, is expected to tell the jury that the disgraced rapper used "lies, drugs, threats, and violence" to force her to participate in Combs' now infamous "Freak Offs."

"Jane" is the previously mentioned "Victim-2" in the prosecution's indictment.

Combs' ex, Ventura, has already come forward and revealed she was the woman identified as "Victim-1."

The three remaining anonymous victims have asked to be referred to at the trial using only a pseudonym, including "Jane." Prosecutors are also asking Combs' attorneys not to share any identifying details about them.