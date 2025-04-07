Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Set to Beg Trump For Pardon' — Disgraced Rapper 'Convinced Friendship With The Don Could Save Him From Years in Jail'

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, sources tell him Combs is hoping his longtime friendship with Trump will go a long way to capturing his freedom again.

“Donald was always invited to Diddy’s legendary parties,” the insider claimed. "They’ve known each other forever. Diddy admired Trump’s swagger – the bravado, the flash. He built part of his brand around that energy.”

They continued: "Diddy thinks Donald owes him one. He’s counting on their history to keep him out of an orange jumpsuit.”