Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Set to Beg Trump For Pardon' — Disgraced Rapper 'Convinced Friendship With The Don Could Save Him From Years in Jail'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is hoping his friendship with President Trump will be enough to reel in a pardon and help him avoid decades behind bars.
The disgraced music mogul is rotting at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, sources tell him Combs is hoping his longtime friendship with Trump will go a long way to capturing his freedom again.
“Donald was always invited to Diddy’s legendary parties,” the insider claimed. "They’ve known each other forever. Diddy admired Trump’s swagger – the bravado, the flash. He built part of his brand around that energy.”
They continued: "Diddy thinks Donald owes him one. He’s counting on their history to keep him out of an orange jumpsuit.”
Trump, 78, once praised Combs on his NBC reality show The Apprentice.
In a moment from a 2012 episode, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day attempted to explain to Trump why she should remain on the show over other contestants, using her relationship with Combs as a reason.
"I have to say, I am a very strict and focused businesswoman because working for Diddy for six years trained me to have to be perfect," O'Day said in the interaction.
"Working for Diddy?" Trump asked. "I love Diddy. ... You know he is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy. Is he a good guy?"
After the singer refused to answer the question, Trump added: "Oh well, I think he's a good guy, I'm going to stick up for him."
Users on X were quick to react to the resurfaced clip as one person raged: "He's an idiot, a terrible judge of character, and a liar."
"Birds of a feather," another said.
In 2024, O'Day claimed Combs offered her a couple hundred dollars in a deal to stay "silent" about his alleged behavior.
"It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human," O'Day claimed in the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy. "So then I realized something really bad is coming because this isn’t a man that was reformed."
Combs has been denied bail three times, as Judge Arun Subramanian recently revealed the rapper's trial will begin in May. While waiting on his court date, the l'll Be Missing You hitmaker has been hit with more shocking accusations and lawsuits.
He recently was accused of recruiting, transporting, and forcing his victims to engage in sex acts and prostitution from 2021 to 2024.
However, Combs has already denied the allegations, and his legal team has claimed the activities described were "consensual."
The businessman's lawyers responded in a statement: "Combs's lawyers told CBS News: "These are not new allegations or new accusers.
"These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."
The series of events leading up to Combs arrest in September 2024 was marked by a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse spanning several years.