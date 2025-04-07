EXCLUSIVE: The Audrey Hepburn You Never Knew — By Her Sons… Including Star's Battle to Have 'Both Career and Family'

The actress bought her Swiss retreat – which she dubbed La Paislble, meaning "the peaceful place" in French – in 1963.

Her estate sat behind a wall on a busy street in Tolochenaz and remained Hepburn's place of rest and relaxation until her death in 1993.

Hepburn explained she desired to live a life out of the spotlight when she "started having children, and that was so terribly important to me."

She added: "I couldn't really do both career and family."