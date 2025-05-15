Your tip
50 Cent Takes Feud With Sean 'Diddy' Combs to New Level By Posting AI Response to Rapper's Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura's Trial Testimony

Split photo of 50 Cent, Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA;@50cent/instagram

50 Cent posted AI images featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid his much talked about trial.

May 15 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

50 Cent, not one for holding back at all, completely mocked Sean 'Diddy' Combs with a pair of bizarre AI images following the disgraced music mogul's second day of trial.

The response was kicked off after Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified he ordered her to get into an inflatable pool filled with baby oil while she wore an outfit bought at a sex shop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

50 Cent Is Not Done Roasting Combs

cent
Source: MEGA

50 Cent is back to mocking Combs.

50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – then took to Instagram to post an AI image of shirtless Combs sitting in an inflatable kids' paddling pool while riding on a large inflatable yellow duck. Another image had the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker smiling with bottles of baby oil floating all around him.

"Damn he did all that s--- to go out like this. This s--- crazier than regular crazy," the In Da Club rapper captioned alongside the photos. Fans were quick to react in the comments section, too.

One wrote: "50 is that person you never want as your enemy," and another added, "I love when 50 finds out what’s going on in the world!"

A user reacted: "He and this baby oil are ridiculous."

combs
Source: @50Cent/Instagram

Combs soaks it up in an inflatable pool in the odd AI image shared by 50 Cent.

The rappers' feud dates all the way back to 2006, when 50 Cent dropped his diss track The Bomb, in which he accused Combs of being behind the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G.. The two have exchanged blows ever since then, but things were taken to a 10 when Combs' mansion was raided in March 2024.

The Department of Homeland Security made its way inside the Bad Boy Records founder's home after numerous lawsuits alleging Combs of sex trafficking men and women.

50 Cent, 49, would then claim he always suspected Combs of alleged illegal behavior, and even noted he was working on a Netflix series about Combs' abuse case.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent, said in a statement at the time.

50 Cent has also made clear his relationship with Combs was mostly all about "work," and steered clear of calling what they had a "friendship."

He previously said: "There wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other. There are points that we worked together.

"Jennifer Lopez actually told him he should work with me as a songwriter in the beginning. And I was around at the early stages, and he could have done my record deal at that point."

'Freak Off' Horrors

cent
Source: MEGA

50 Cent and Combs' rivalry goes back almost 20 years.

Combs is currently facing numerous charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

During Ventura's second day of testimony, the pregnant singer opened up about her participation in Combs' now-infamous "Freak Off" parties, revealing she suffered "medical issues" as a result of the over-the-top parties.

She explained the vile gatherings would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often-graphic sex sessions coming "back to back," and also said she developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies, because of all the substances she would come in contact with.

sean diddy combs legal tactics trial jury doctor grey hair
Source: MEGA

Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is a key witness in his high profile case.

"(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," Ventura said on the stand.

Ventura, who also revealed she felt "empty" and "gross" after the parties, claimed Combs would also get violent and "put hands on (her)."

The 38-year-old said she "learned that it could escalate the fight more and make it worse for myself," if she decided to fight back.

Combs is looking at decades behind bars if convicted.

