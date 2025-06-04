Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Braces Himself to Be Hit With Excruciating Details of How he 'Dangled Famed Fashion Designer From High-Rise Balcony' After 'Freak-Off'

Combs was also accused of grabbing Bongolan by her armpits and lifting her onto the balcony banister while screaming: "Do you know what the f--- you did?"

The lawsuit read: "He immediately lifted her up higher and higher over the 17th-floor balcony of Ms. Ventura's apartment with only Combs' grip keeping her from falling to her death."

Ventura allegedly heard the chaos and came out of her locked bedroom before screaming at the disgraced rapper to stop.

The lawsuit further alleges: "Recognizing the threat of so many witnesses to his assault, (Combs) pulled Ms. Bongolan back over the balcony.

"But he did not release her. In a last fit of violence, he slammed Ms. Bongolan onto the balcony's patio furniture, including a table."