Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Braces Himself to Be Hit With Excruciating Details of How he 'Dangled Famed Fashion Designer From High-Rise Balcony' After 'Freak-Off'
A fashion designer who claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangerously dangled her off a high-rise apartment balcony is sharing her story on the witness stand today, RadarOnline.com can report, as the disgraced music mogul's sex trafficking trial continues.
Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan claimed she had a terrifying near-death experience in 2016 after one of Combs' infamous "Freak Off" parties.
Bongolan, a friend of Combs' former girlfriend and previous witness Cassie Ventura, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination before taking the stand.
That means she won't face punishment for her testimony, provided she tells the truth about her relationship with Combs.
It wasn't immediately clear what Bongolan could say that'd put her into any legal jeopardy. She is expected to share her story right after a forensic video expert named Frank Piazza.
'Freak Off' Fight
Bongolan has filed her own lawsuit against Combs, alleging she and a friend were sleeping in a bedroom in Ventura's apartment before being woken up by the Show Me Your Soul rapper "violently" banging on the door.
The plaintiff claimed Combs was drunk after the "freak off" and forced his way into the room.
Bongolan's friend allegedly hid in the bathroom while the plaintiff supposedly retreated to the balcony.
Combs allegedly stormed after her, grabbed her and groped her as she tried to fight him off and tell him to leave.
Fear of Falling
Combs was also accused of grabbing Bongolan by her armpits and lifting her onto the balcony banister while screaming: "Do you know what the f--- you did?"
The lawsuit read: "He immediately lifted her up higher and higher over the 17th-floor balcony of Ms. Ventura's apartment with only Combs' grip keeping her from falling to her death."
Ventura allegedly heard the chaos and came out of her locked bedroom before screaming at the disgraced rapper to stop.
The lawsuit further alleges: "Recognizing the threat of so many witnesses to his assault, (Combs) pulled Ms. Bongolan back over the balcony.
"But he did not release her. In a last fit of violence, he slammed Ms. Bongolan onto the balcony's patio furniture, including a table."
Previously On...
On Tuesday, Eddie Garcia, a security guard who was working at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura, told jurors that the musician promised to "take care of (him)" if he helped hand over the now infamous surveillance tape.
Recounting a phone call from Combs, Garcia testified: "Mr. Combs sounded very nervous, just was talking really fast, was saying that he had a little too much to drink and that I knew how things were with women, one thing led to another... If this got out, it could ruin him."
Days later, Garcia shared Combs paid him and his partners $100,000 to make the video "disappear." Garcia signed a non-disclosure agreement and another document saying: "I have provided the only copy of the video," according to the document that jurors were shown.
Combs then took out a brown paper bag filled with the money, sorted into stacks of $10,000.