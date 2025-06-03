Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Seen in Shocking New Video Berating a Young Cassie for 'Whack' Singing — Before Howling Woman Turns Court Hearing into Total Mayhem

Article continues below advertisement

'Whack' Job

Source: MEGA Combs appeared with Ventura on a hit BET show.

In the video, Combs sat next to Ventura after what many considered to be a disastrous performance of her hit song Me & U while appearing on the BET show 106 & Park. As the clearly uncomfortable singer looked on, Combs held nothing back, saying: "Cassie right here, she had a whack show... she had a pretty whack show on BET."

Ventura tried to flash a smile and an unconvincing laugh at the evaluation. Combs continued: "She did not perform at the level of the Bad Boy excellence... but at Bad Boy we're with our artists through their growth periods.. through their bad shows and good shows."

Trial Interruption

Source: MEGA A woman interrupted court with an outburst Tuesday morning.

The discovery comes as Combs' trial got underway on Tuesday with fireworks before the jury even entered the room. Just moments before testimony was set to resume, an unnamed woman went on a profanity-laced rant aimed at the rapper. The woman could be heard screaming: "Diddy, these motherf--kers are laughing at you! It's not nice!" The woman was quickly apprehended by bailiffs in the courtroom and dragged away. Witnesses inside said Combs' looked directly at her as she was removed from the court.

Video Bribe

Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Combs paid a security guard to make the surveillance video go away.

Court resumed Tuesday with testimony from a security guard who was working at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura. Eddy Garcia told jurors that the musician promised to "take care of (him)" if he helped hand over the surveillance tape.