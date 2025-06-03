Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Seen in Shocking New Video Berating a Young Cassie for 'Whack' Singing — Before Howling Woman Turns Court Hearing into Total Mayhem
A recently resurfaced video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs verbally berating ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura after an infamously poor performance in 2006, RadarOnline.com can report.
The discovery of the clip comes as the disgraced music mogul's sex trafficking trial devolved into chaos on Tuesday.
'Whack' Job
In the video, Combs sat next to Ventura after what many considered to be a disastrous performance of her hit song Me & U while appearing on the BET show 106 & Park.
As the clearly uncomfortable singer looked on, Combs held nothing back, saying: "Cassie right here, she had a whack show... she had a pretty whack show on BET."
Ventura tried to flash a smile and an unconvincing laugh at the evaluation.
Combs continued: "She did not perform at the level of the Bad Boy excellence... but at Bad Boy we're with our artists through their growth periods.. through their bad shows and good shows."
Trial Interruption
The discovery comes as Combs' trial got underway on Tuesday with fireworks before the jury even entered the room.
Just moments before testimony was set to resume, an unnamed woman went on a profanity-laced rant aimed at the rapper.
The woman could be heard screaming: "Diddy, these motherf--kers are laughing at you! It's not nice!"
The woman was quickly apprehended by bailiffs in the courtroom and dragged away. Witnesses inside said Combs' looked directly at her as she was removed from the court.
Video Bribe
Court resumed Tuesday with testimony from a security guard who was working at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura.
Eddy Garcia told jurors that the musician promised to "take care of (him)" if he helped hand over the surveillance tape.
Recounting a phone call from Combs, Garcia testified: "Mr Combs sounded very nervous, just was talking really fast, was saying that he had a little too much to drink and that I knew how things were with women, one thing led to another... If this got out it could ruin him."
Days later, Garcia shared Combs paid him and his partners $100,000 to make the video "disappear." Garcia signed a non-disclosure agreement and another document saying: "I have provided the only copy of the video," according to the document that jurors were shown.
Combs then took out a brown paper bag filled with the money, sorted into stacks of $10,000.