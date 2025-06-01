EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Carnival of Horror' — We Reveal the Grisliest Details of Showbiz's 'Sickest Ever Sex Trial'
For two days, a jury of 12 sat in a Manhattan federal courtroom and listened as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura described in graphic detail the abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of the 55-year-old rapper, who is on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that in a quiet and calm voice, a visibly pregnant Ventura recounted how Combs would "frequently" leave her with black eyes and bruises after dragging and kicking her. Wiping tears from her eyes, she recalled years of weekly "freak-offs," during which the disgraced star would pay male prostitutes to have sex with her while he watched.
She said they urinated in her mouth and that Combs would force her to continue having intercourse even if she was vomiting from drugs such as ecstasy and MDMA. "I just felt trapped," she said.
Horror Stories
Combs is accused of leading a criminal enterprise that engaged in racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson and bribery (he has denied all charges.)
In addition to Ventura's, 38 (who dated Combs for nearly 11 years before their 2018 split), three other alleged female victims are set to testify during the trial (more than 70 civil lawsuits have also been filed against him); he faces life in prison if convicted.
In opening statements delivered on May 12, his lawyers argued while the mogul has a temper and his relationships with his female accusers were indeed toxic, they were consensual.
"They'll say Diddy is not a criminal but a man who engaged in a partying lifestyle," an insider told RadarOnline.com of his team's angle.
His lawyer Marc Agnifilo previously called Combs "an imperfect person … but not a criminal."
But as they try to downplay the allegations against him, the details coming out of the high-profile case are shocking.
'I Was Terrified'
Ventura's emotional courtroom appearance came on the heels of testimony from 41-year-old male escort Daniel Phillip, who took the stand May 12 and said Combs paid him between $700 and $6,000 to engage in sexual acts with Ventura at hotels and Combs' NYC apartments.
He said he once saw Combs throw a bottle at Ventura and drag her by her hair into another room.
"She was screaming, and he pulled her into the bedroom. I could hear what sounded like him slapping her. She was screaming: 'I'm sorry! I'm sorry!'"
Phillip said, adding he overheard Combs tell Ventura: "Bitch, when I tell you to come, you come now. Not later."
He said he never intervened because he was "terrified" of Combs and that he feared his "life was at risk."
The source said Ventura – who has just had her third child with her husband of five years, trainer Alex Fine – "experienced a full range of emotions" while testifying.
"It must have taken a huge amount of willpower for her to relive the horrors," said the source. "It was difficult to describe the beatings and emotional abuse she suffered at his hands, especially being so far along in her pregnancy."
Combs' defense team is trying to prove she was a willing participant.
On May 13, a video emerged of the pair vacationing together in Mexico in 2017 in which Ventura appears to be enjoying Combs’ company. Some online commenters questioned the timing of its release, implying that someone on Team Diddy supplied it to offset her damning testimony.
"His lawyers will say Ventura was as much to blame as Combs was for their unhealthy dynamic. In other words, she gave as good as she got," our source said.
While the singer did admit to physically lashing out at her tormenter, Ventura, at times, explained why she stayed.
"I loved him," she said at one point. At another, she revealed that Combs had threatened to release video from the freak-offs to destroy her career.
"At that point, whatever was going to make him not be angry at me and threatening me, I was willing to do," she said. "I just didn't want to feel scared anymore."
Loyal Circle
Watching her testify were Combs’ family. His mother, Janice Combs, has been in attendance along with six of his seven kids, Quincy, 33, Justin, 31, Christian, 27, Chance, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, all 18.
It hasn't been easy. His daughters reportedly stared straight ahead when prosecutors presented security footage of Combs beating Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. Still, they support him.
Our source added: "They feel the Diddy they know and the Diddy the prosecution wants to put away are not one and the same."