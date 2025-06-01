EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Carnival of Horror' — We Reveal the Grisliest Details of Showbiz's 'Sickest Ever Sex Trial'

For two days, a jury of 12 sat in a Manhattan federal courtroom and listened as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura described in graphic detail the abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of the 55-year-old rapper, who is on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that in a quiet and calm voice, a visibly pregnant Ventura recounted how Combs would "frequently" leave her with black eyes and bruises after dragging and kicking her. Wiping tears from her eyes, she recalled years of weekly "freak-offs," during which the disgraced star would pay male prostitutes to have sex with her while he watched.

She said they urinated in her mouth and that Combs would force her to continue having intercourse even if she was vomiting from drugs such as ecstasy and MDMA. "I just felt trapped," she said.