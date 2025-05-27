Diddy's Ex Cassie Ventura Goes into Labor Days After Testifying — As Disgraced Rapper's Sex Trafficking Trial Heats Up With New Megastars Now Dragged Into Legal Nightmare
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reportedly checked into a labor and delivery unit two weeks after she took the stand in his sex-trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While she was around eight months pregnant, Ventura, 38, testified for four consecutive days to physical and sexual abuse she endured while dating the disgraced music mogul.
Since Ventura took the stand, several other megastars have been dragged into the legal and PR nightmare as Combs' trial enters its fourth week.
The 38-year-old reportedly arrived at a New York City hospital's labor and delivery unit on Tuesday, May 27.
Ventura is expecting her third child and first son with husband Alex Fine, whom she married in September 2019 and shares daughters Frankie and Sunny with. Fine was also in the courtroom to support Ventura on each day of her testimony.
While one source claimed Ventura was going into labor, another alleged she may be experiencing complications.
Kid Cudi Testimony
Following Ventura's bombshell testimony, rapper Kid Cudi took the stand and testified to Combs breaking into his Hollywood home in 2011 after he discovered he was dating the Me & U singer. Cudi, 41, also said weeks later, someone set his car on fire.
Then, Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark took the stand and testified to the Bad Boy Records founder making death threats over the Cudi break-in.
The ex-assistant said Combs instructed him and Ventura to convince Cudi not to call the police and threatened: "If you guys don't convince him of that, I'll kill all you motherf------."
She additionally said Ventura told Cudi: "If you tell on him, he's going to hurt us all."
List of Celebrity Enemies
Clark also testified to a list of celebrities Combs deemed his enemies, including Suge Knight and 50 Cent.
While none of the celebrities mentioned so far during the trial, such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Barack Obama, have been accused of wrongdoing, the name-dropping has fueled drama surrounding the case.
The trial has additionally sparked a series of deep-fake videos and AI-generated photos of celebrities falsely claiming they're connected to the case.
In one of the fake videos, comedian and actress Mo'Nique was seen testifying against Combs and proceeded to mention Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.
Another video appeared to show actress Jennifer Lawrence taking the stand.
Despite the videos being fake, sources have claimed Hollywood is on edge amid Combs' trial, with many A-listers fearing they'll be subpoenaed to testify in court about what they saw go down at the hitmaker's infamous star-studded parties.
As RadarOnline.com reported, longtime Hollywood fixer Ed Lozzi said: "Celebrities here are running around like rats with the lights turned on.
"A couple have called me with all kinds of excuses for why they were at these events, or were photographed with Combs.
"The sleaze factor at these freak-offs was over the top, and it's all going to be exposed at the trial."