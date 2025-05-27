Diddy's Ex Cassie Ventura Goes into Labor Days After Testifying — As Disgraced Rapper's Sex Trafficking Trial Heats Up With New Megastars Now Dragged Into Legal Nightmare

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reportedly checked into a labor and delivery unit two weeks after she took the stand in his sex-trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While she was around eight months pregnant, Ventura, 38, testified for four consecutive days to physical and sexual abuse she endured while dating the disgraced music mogul.

Since Ventura took the stand, several other megastars have been dragged into the legal and PR nightmare as Combs' trial enters its fourth week.