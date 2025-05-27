Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's Ex Cassie Ventura Goes into Labor Days After Testifying — As Disgraced Rapper's Sex Trafficking Trial Heats Up With New Megastars Now Dragged Into Legal Nightmare

Split photo of Cassie Ventura, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'DIddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend and accuser Cassie Ventura has gone into labor.

Profile Image

May 27 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reportedly checked into a labor and delivery unit two weeks after she took the stand in his sex-trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While she was around eight months pregnant, Ventura, 38, testified for four consecutive days to physical and sexual abuse she endured while dating the disgraced music mogul.

Since Ventura took the stand, several other megastars have been dragged into the legal and PR nightmare as Combs' trial enters its fourth week.

Article continues below advertisement

cassie ventura text messages sean diddy combs abuse testimony
Source: MEGA

Ventura testified against Combs for four days while she was around eight months pregnant.

The 38-year-old reportedly arrived at a New York City hospital's labor and delivery unit on Tuesday, May 27.

Ventura is expecting her third child and first son with husband Alex Fine, whom she married in September 2019 and shares daughters Frankie and Sunny with. Fine was also in the courtroom to support Ventura on each day of her testimony.

While one source claimed Ventura was going into labor, another alleged she may be experiencing complications.

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Cudi Testimony

kid cudi
Source: MEGA

Kid Cudi testified to Combs breaking into his home in 2011 after he found out he was dating Ventura.

Following Ventura's bombshell testimony, rapper Kid Cudi took the stand and testified to Combs breaking into his Hollywood home in 2011 after he discovered he was dating the Me & U singer. Cudi, 41, also said weeks later, someone set his car on fire.

Then, Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark took the stand and testified to the Bad Boy Records founder making death threats over the Cudi break-in.

The ex-assistant said Combs instructed him and Ventura to convince Cudi not to call the police and threatened: "If you guys don't convince him of that, I'll kill all you motherf------."

She additionally said Ventura told Cudi: "If you tell on him, he's going to hurt us all."

Article continues below advertisement

List of Celebrity Enemies

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

Combs' ex-assistant testified to a list of celebrity 'enemies' the music mogul had.

Clark also testified to a list of celebrities Combs deemed his enemies, including Suge Knight and 50 Cent.

While none of the celebrities mentioned so far during the trial, such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Barack Obama, have been accused of wrongdoing, the name-dropping has fueled drama surrounding the case.

The trial has additionally sparked a series of deep-fake videos and AI-generated photos of celebrities falsely claiming they're connected to the case.

Article continues below advertisement

oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

The trial has sparked deep fake videos of celebrities testifying at trial and mentioning other A-listers like Oprah Winfrey.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Bryan Kohberger, Dr. Katherine Ramsland

Bryan Kohberger Hit With Accusation From Murder Expert His Fixation on Professor 'Drove Him to Kill'

Split photo of Sean Diddy Combs and LA mansion

EXCLUSIVE: Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Really Have Jeffrey Epstein-Style Tunnels Running Under Mansion? Why Dark Conspiracy Theory is Exploding

In one of the fake videos, comedian and actress Mo'Nique was seen testifying against Combs and proceeded to mention Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.

Another video appeared to show actress Jennifer Lawrence taking the stand.

Despite the videos being fake, sources have claimed Hollywood is on edge amid Combs' trial, with many A-listers fearing they'll be subpoenaed to testify in court about what they saw go down at the hitmaker's infamous star-studded parties.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, longtime Hollywood fixer Ed Lozzi said: "Celebrities here are running around like rats with the lights turned on.

"A couple have called me with all kinds of excuses for why they were at these events, or were photographed with Combs.

"The sleaze factor at these freak-offs was over the top, and it's all going to be exposed at the trial."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.